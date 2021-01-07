BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates outplayed high-powered Latta for most of regulation in a matchup between the two local rivals Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
However, the Lady Panthers scored the first five points in overtime and salted the game away from the free-throw line and held off Byng for a hard-fought 43-38 victory.
Latta, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A, improved to 3-1 on the year. The Lady Pirates, playing in just their second contest of the 2020-21 season, fell to 1-1.
“You can tell we hadn’t played a whole lot, but I was proud of their effort. We have some things we have to get better at, but we got to play,” said Byng girls coach Trent Miller.
Carson Dean hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep Latta afloat. Her second triple put the visitors on top 30-29 with 2:24 remaining.
Hailey Baber sank two clutch free throws with just 10.9 seconds showing that pushed the Latta lead to 32-29.
Miller called a timeout with 6.5 seconds left to set up a play designed to get Trenity Miller the ball in the far corner. But Jaylee Willis disrupted that play, forcing a jump ball. Possession remained with Byng and Miller called another timeout with 4.4 ticks left in regulation.
This time Byng freshman Alona Cooper took the inbounds pass and launched a long 3-pointer that hit nothing but net as time expired to tie the game at 32-all and force overtime.
“She hit a big shot for us. She’s a freshman playing in her second game,” Miller said. “I thought she was good.”
Caitlin Byrd started the OT session by draining a 3-pointer and Baber followed with a runner in the lane that gave Latta a 37-32 lead they would never relinquish.
Byng pulled within 38-36 on a wide-open jumper by Kennedy Large at the 1:13 mark of the overtime. However, Latta hit 5-of-6 free throws down the stretch — three by Dean and two by Byrd — to secure the victory.
Miller said Dean’s two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Byrd’s big shot to open the overtime were huge for Latta.
“Those are pretty big shots in that situation. We got lost a little bit, but you have to give them credit,” Miller said.
Byng opened the game on a 10-3 run. During that span, Latta was 1-of-10 from the field and had six turnovers. Large opened the second quarter by scoring on a strong post-up move to give the hosts the early seven-point advantage.
Latta regrouped and when Willis drained a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in the first half, the Lady Panthers were clinging to a 14-13 lead at the break. The Lady Panthers made six 3-pointers in the contest compared to four for Byng.
Dean finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Latta, while Byrd followed with 11 points — on 3-of-6 shooting from long distance. Baber also reached double figures with 10 points.
Willis scored seven points, all in the first half and accounted for 50 percent of Latta’s scoring through two quarters. She also had three rebounds and a team-best five steals.
Large led all scorers with 15 points. She finished 7-of-8 from the free-throw line and also had eight rebounds and three steals.
Cooper just missed double figures with nine points, while Deesa Neely and Trenity Miller added six points each. Neely added five rebounds and three steals.
Latta finished with 23 turnovers compared to 18 for the Lady Pirates.
“Both teams played extremely hard. I thought we defended really well and of course, they defended us really well,” Miller said. “We had some good moments. A lot of our girls did some good things. We just came up a little short against a good team.”
Byng is off to the 2021 Charles K. Heatly Invitational Tournament in Lindsay. The Lady Pirates meet Crooked Oak at 1 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
Latta will compete in the 2021 Kingston New Years Classic and will face Atoka at 4:20 p.m. today.
