KINGSTON — The Latta High School girls basketball team had a couple of rough starts during their run through the 2023 Kingston New Year’s Classic.
In Saturday’s consolation championship game, the Lady Panther fell into an early hole against Broken Bow and couldn’t climb out in a 43-23 loss to the Lady Savages.
It was Latta that got off to a blazing start on Friday during a 52-42 win over Atoka.
A bad first quarter proved to be the difference in a 39-29 loss to Marlow — ranked No. 12 in Class 3A — in a first-round contest.
Coach Clay Plunk’s club, ranked No. 20 in Class 2A, left Kingston with a 7-8 mark. And it won’t get any easier for the Lady Panthers, who played at Class 2A No. 7 Silo Tuesday night and are scheduled to host Class 2A No. 16 Stratford on Jan. 17.
Latta 23, Broken Bow 43
Latta, who played without senior leader Brooklyn Ryan who was ill, never got untracked offensively in the first half.
Broken Bow (5-5) raced out to leads of 12-3 and 27-7 to start the game. Latta played the Lady Savages to a 16-16 draw through the second half.
“When you’re missing a player of the caliber of Brooklyn, it changes things. Without her experience we were a little shellshocked in the first half,” Plunk said. “I don’t feel like I did a very good job in the first half putting our kids in a spot to be successful, but they never quit.”
Freshman Erin Kerr hit a pair of 3-pointers and led the Lady Panthers with six points. Sophomore Savannah Senkel also scored six for the locals, while Kelbey Parnacher followed with five. Parnacher and Kate Williams also hit 3-point shots for Latta.
Kailey Rudd, Williams and Parnacher all had six rebounds apiece.
Jaxie Glasson led Broken Bow with 10 points and Molly Rogers just missed double figures with nine. Raylee Gaston and Katie Rogers added eight points apiece for the Lady Savages.
“We came out in the second half and played a good Broken Bow team even the rest of the way. Our young kids got some really good opportunities and I was proud of their effort,” Plunk said.
Latta 52, Atoka 42
Latta bolted to a 24-10 lead to start the game and kept the Lady Wampus Cats at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Freshman Kelbey Parnacher turned in a terrific game with 17 points and nine rebounds. Brooklyn Ryan hit a 3-pointer and scored 14 for the Lady Panthers.
“We did a good job jumping out on them early. Kelbey and Brooklyn forced a lot of turnovers that turned into points,” Plunk said.
“But we’ve got to get better at keeping our foot on the gas when we get a lead,” he continued. “Our youth and inexperience showed up in the second quarter, but I’m proud of the way we finished the game. We handled pressure and hit free throws to seal the win.”
Kate Williams also reached double figures for the LHS club with 10 points, while Mallory Reeves chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
Kaylee Washington and Shasta Whitmore scored 14 points apiece to lead the Atoka offense. Whitmore sank four 3-point shots.
Marlow 39, Latta 29
Latta committed six first-quarter turnovers and trailed 17-4 heading into the second period.
From there, the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Outlaws 25-22. Latta pulled within six — after trailing 24-8 at halftime — in the second half before the comeback fell short.
“We dug ourselves a hole early in the first half. The kids played hard in the second half and cut it to six at one point, but it was just too little, too late,” Plunk said.
Kelbey Parnacher scored 16 points to pace the Lady Panthers. Brookly Ryan followed with nine points. Both players sank one 3-pointer. Savannah Senkel rounded out the LHS scoring with four points.
Marlow (9-2) got a game-best 19 points from Whitney Wade, who made a pair of triples. Kently Davis also reached double figures with 10. The Lady Outlaws finished third in the tournament.
