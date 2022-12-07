LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers built a lead with their defense and kept it by hitting clutch free throws down the stretch in a 40-31 win over Hartshorne on Homecoming night Friday at the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Latta improved to 2-3 on the year and hosted local rival Byng Tuesday night. The 2022 Latta Panther Classic then tips off Thursday. Latta is scheduled to meet Lindsay at 6:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup.
Against Hartshorne (1-2), Latta opened the game with an 11-5 run and still led 19-15 at halftime. The Lady Panthers extended their lead to 30-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
“Hartshorne has some really talented guards and I thought we did a pretty good job slowing them down,” said Latta first-year head coach Clay Plunk.
“There is still lots to clean up and we still made too many turnovers,” he continued. “But we shot free throws well down the stretch and it was what we needed to seal the win. We’re gaining so much experience every night out and it will pay off down the stretch.”
Freshman guard Kelbey Parnacher led the LHS offense with a game-high 22 points. She sank 11-of-13 free shots. Kate Williams followed with 10 points — including a pair of 3-pointers - and pulled down nine rebounds for the home team. Savannah Senkel also tracked down nine rebounds and Brooklyn Ryan grabbed eight boards.
“Kelbey did a good job setting the tone for us tonight and we battled on the glass again. Kate, Savannah and B all rebounded really well,” Plunk said.
Parnacher and Ryan also had four steals apiece.
Jayda Moore paced Hartshorne with 13 points, including two 3-point baskets, and Alanna Williams followed with eight.
Sasakwa upsets No. 18 Moss
SEMINOLE — The Sasakwa Lady Vikings continued their hot start to the season by blitzing Class B No. 18 Moss 56-20 Monday in the first round of the Little River Conference Tournament in Seminole.
Coach Rikki Wolfe’s club improved to 3-0 on the year, while the Lay Pirates dropped to 6-3.
“I’m very proud of our effort and our performance. We picked up a quality win over a ranked opponent,” Wolfe said.
Sasakwa opened the contest with a 16-4 run and led 27-14 at halftime. The Lady Vikings put the game out of reach with a 19-4 surge in the third period that stretched the lead to 46-18.
Alina Rangel, who scored her 1,000th career point in a 53-25 home win over Indianola last Friday, added to her total with 22 points against Moss. She hit a pair of 3-pointers. Emileigh Palmer scored 18 points for the Lady Vikings, including a pair of triples and Elle Odom also knocked down a pair of 3-point shots on her way to 15 points.
“We had a strong start in the first quarter and then hit a bit of a wall in the second quarter. After halftime, we started playing our tempo and we were able to build up a lead,” Wolfe explained. “Elle, Em, and Alina were sparks for us offensively. Defensively, we played very well.”
Harlee Nolan paced Moss with 10 points. No other MHS player scored more than three.
Tupelo can’t catch Stuart
STUART — The Tupelo Lady Tigers stayed within striking distance for three quarters but couldn’t ever catch 11th-ranked Stuart in a 43-29 road loss on Friday.
The Lady Hornets improved to 4-2 on the year, while Tupelo slipped to 3-5.
Stuart led 11-7 after the first quarter and 23-12 at halftime. However, Tupelo trimmed its deficit to 30-23 heading into the final frame before the rally fell short.
Kylee Watson led the THS offense with 14 points and Isabella Neal was next with eight. Watson hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Haddie Lindley led Stuart with 22 points, including four 3-point baskets. No other Stuart player scored more than seven.
Tupelo played Allen Tuesday in the first round of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.
