TISHOMINGO — The Latta High School girls basketball team didn’t play its best against Pauls Valley Saturday night in the championship game of the 2019 Tishomingo Invitational.
But it played just good enough.
The LHS Lady Panthers did just enough right things down the stretch to hold off the PV Lady Panthers 47-44.
For those who haven’t been paying attention, coach Bruce Plunk’s Latta squad has been rolling since competing in the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic. The Lady Panthers (No. 5 in Class 2A) have reeled off eight straight victories to improve to 16-4.
Pauls Valley, coached by former East Central University player Jason Schroeder, dropped to 12-8.
“We’re proud to get the win. It was a good tournament, and we got challenged two nights. I think that’s going to pay dividends in the playoffs,” Plunk said after the game.
The Lady Panthers led just 40-39 after a jumper by Pauls Valley’s Cailen Jolley with 4:38 to play.
Emma Epperly, the tournament MVP, followed with back-to-back baskets, and Carson Dean hit a free throw to put Latta ahead 45-39 with 1:34 left.
Abby Rodriguez scored for Pauls Valley with 53.3 ticks left to get the other Lady Panthers within four, but Chloe Brinlee hit a free shot with 13.5 left to help the locals secure the win.
Allie Lance drained a 3-pointer at the final buzzer for PV.
The LHS Lady Panthers led 38-31 after Hailey Baber scored off a long assist by Tawni Wood on a fast break with just over one minute left in the third period.
Pauls Valley answered with a mini 6-0 run — and it could have been more — to get within 38-37 early in the fourth quarter.
Pauls Valley led 11-7 after a slow start by Latta, which shot 4-of-17 from the field in the first quarter.
“I thought early we were forcing things a little bit. We were a little impatient. But sometimes speed does that to you,” Plunk said.
Latta used a 17-6 run in the second to surge to a 26-17 halftime lead. Included in the big second quarter were three 3-point baskets by LHS sharpshooter Macy Smith. She added another triple in the third quarter and finished with 12 points.
“When (Macy) gets hot firing that ball up there, you better watch out. She can ring them up in a hurry,” Plunk said.
Epperly shrugged off a slow start (she missed her first six shots) and finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Carson Dean had a strong outing for the LHS Lady Panthers with eight points and eight rebounds. Brinlee tacked on five points and seven boards. Latta senior Shelby Garrett was named to the all-tournament team.
Latta out-rebounded Pauls Valley 47-26.
“We did a good job of rebounding tonight. It was a good team effort. We probably played 10 or 11 kids tonight,” Plunk said. “That’s what makes us tough. Every kid can contribute a steal or a rebound or a basket or something.”
Latta overcame 20 turnovers ,compared to just five by Pauls Valley.
“We knew coming in that Pauls Valley had a good club and were very guard-oriented. We talked about who was going to be able to impose their will on the other team ,and it kind of went back and forth there for a while,” Plunk said. “We had a little trouble defending their dribble penetration. They forced us into more turnover than we need to play with.”
Katlyn Davenport paced Pauls Valley with 15 points.
The best news out of the three-day tournament for the LHS Lady Panthers is that the coaches and players alike know they can perform better.
“We have a lot of room for growth. We can still get better,” Plunk said,
BOYS
Saturday’s Game
Latta 48, Pauls Valley 47
Hyatt Hoppe knocked down two pressure-packed free shots with 7.3 seconds to go as the Latta Panthers claimed a 48-47 decision over Pauls Valley Saturday in the consolation championship game of the Tishomingo Tournament.
Ethan Elliott tossed in 12 points and Rylan Schlup added 11 for Latta which overcame a 38-33 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Schlup nailed three 3-point shots and was named to the all-tournament team. Elliott converted two triples in the game.
Randis Gray and Hyatt Hoppe each chipped in six points and Hayden Hoppe had five, including one trey.
The LHA Panthers improved to 8-12 on the season after going 2-1 in the tournament.
Pauls Valley was paced by Jack Grimmett’s 14 points.
Friday’s Game
Latta 54, Dickson 41
The two teams were deadlocked at 34 after three quarters before the Panthers went on a 20-7 run through the fourth to claim the 13-point victory.
Schlup tallied 15 points, including two treys, and Bryce Ireland tacked on 11 points to fuel Latta. Elliott followed with nine points, including one 3-point bucket, and Hayden Hoppe connected for two treys and ended up with eight points.
The Panthers limited Dickson to 14 second-half points (seven in each quarter).
Both Latta teams travel to Pontotoc County rival Allen tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.