LATTA — When you score your season high and surrender your season low, it’s probably going to be a good night on the basketball court.
That’s exactly what the Latta Lady Panthers accomplished in a 58-12 victory over Roff Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Coach Clay Plunk’s team, ranked No. 18 in Class 2A, climbed to .500 at 5-5, while Roff dropped to 2-8.
“We came out with really good energy and set the tone early,” Plunk told The Ada News. “We hit some shots but I was really pleased with our defensive effort. We executed a few things well that we’ve been working on in practice and that’s what we’ve got to do to continue to improve.”
Latta quickly left Roff behind with runs of 13-3 and 18-3 to build a 31-6 halftime lead. It didn’t get much better for the Lady Tigers in the second half as Latta outscored the visitors 27-6 over the final two frames.
Kelbey Parnacher paced the LHS attack with 19 points, while Brooklyn Ryan also hit double figures with 11. Savannah Senkel and Paislee Anderson scored six points each for the home team.
Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers and Latta also got treys from Senkel, Parnacher, Erin Kerr, Ryan and Kate Williams.
Latta collected 13 steals (led by Ryan and Parnacher with three each), a season-high 14 assists and also finished the game with a season-low eight turnovers.
“We’re not where we want to be yet, but we’re getting closer. It was a great team effort tonight,” Plunk said.
Roff boys shut down Panthers
The Roff Tigers used a dominant defensive effort to blitz Latta 38-20 Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Roff, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 9-1 on the year. Latta, No. 9 in Class 2A, fell to 5-5.
It was a nip-and-tuck affair throughout the first as Roff built leads of 8-5 and 16-11 by halftime.
In the second half, Roff outscored the home team 22-9 to finally pull away.
Tallen Bagwell led the RHS offense with 16 points. Dylan Reed followed with eight points.
Sam Brown scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to pace Latta but no other Panther player scored more than four.
Both Roff teams host Allen Friday night and both Latta clubs host Stonewall.
