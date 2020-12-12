Latta girls get off to hot start to 2020-21 season

LATTA — The Holdenville High School girls basketball team found out just how explosive Latta can be during their matchup Thursday night at the Latta Panther Classic.
The Lady Panthers bolted to a 24-2 lead out of the gates and soared past the Lady Wolverines 55-22 Thursday night in the first round of the Latta Panther Classic.
It was the season-opener for Latta, while Holdenville fell to 1-3.
Latta guard Caitlyn Byrd scored nine of her game-high 15 points during the LHS opening salvo. She also finished with three rebounds and four steals.
The home team led 31-9 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 14-1 surge.
Byrd hit a pair of 3-point baskets during the run, Taryn Batterton hit back-to-back buckets — the latter on a nice fast break. Two free throws by Jaylee Willis with just under a minute left in the period put Latta on top 45-10.
Batterton scored 13 points to go with four rebounds and five steals for the Lady Panthers. Trinity Cotanny also hit double figures with 10 points, while Carson Dean added eight points and six rebounds.
Latta outrebounded the Lady Wolverines 31-15.
A pair of freshmen led the HHS offense. Ryleigh Hill led the way with seven points, while Brooklyn Nelms followed with six. Holdenville’s starting five combined for just six total points and shot 1-of-14 from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.