LATTA — The Latta High School softball team made it look easy during a Class 4A District Tournament Wednesday at Swanson Field.
No. 5 Latta outscored their foes 40-3 in three games on their way to a district crown. The Lady Panthers Okemah 12-0 in their opener before sweeping past Prague by counts of 15-0 and 13-3.
Coach Missy Rogers’ bunch improved to 19-6 on the spring. Prague ended its season at 12-15 while Okemah is done at 8-22.
Championship
Latta 13, Prague 3
The Lady Panthers collected 13 hits in the contest and seven were home runs. Triniti Cotanny hit two bombs and Latta also got homers from Taryn Batterton, Jaylee Willis, Laraby Jennings, Brylea Russell and Jaycie Prine.
Latta used a big nine-run volley in the bottom of the second inning to erase an early 3-0 deficit.
Cotanny finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Prine went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Willis — the LHS leadoff hitter — finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. No other LHS players had more than one hit. Batterton drove in three runs and Jennings scored two runs for the home team.
Prague finished with 10 hits in the five-inning affair. Demi Manning and Tabby Cooper both went 2-for-2 and knocked in a run, while Tessa Cooper ripped a solo home run.
Latta 15, Prague 0
Latta jumped on Prague early with three runs in the first inning, seven in the second and five more in the third. The Lady Red Devils managed just two hits in the three-inning whitewash.
Taryn Batterton and Jaycie Prine both slugged two home runs each to pace a 16-hit LHS offense.
Batterton finished 3-for-3 with six RBIs and three runs scored, while Prine went 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Triniti Cotanny went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Camryn Jesse went 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs.
Hailey Baber and Jaylee Willis both finished 2-for-3 and scored twice for the home team, while Mallory Glenn, Laraby Jennings and Brylea Russell all hit doubles.
Prague’s base hits came from Kennedi Watkins and Kailey Rich.
Latta 12, Okemah 0
Latta scored seven times in the bottom of the second inning on the way to the four-inning run-rule.
Hailey Baber, Brylea Russell, Camryn Jesse and Triniti Cotanny all hit bombs for the Lady Panthers.
Baber finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Russell went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Cotanny ended up 2-for-2 with a double and a walk. Mallory Glenn went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Jesse finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored for Latta.
