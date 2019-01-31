ALLEN — Emma Epperly scored on a putback at the buzzer in the second overtime to give the Latta Lady Panthers a pulsating 43-41 win over host Allen Tuesday night.
Latta, 17-4 on the season, received 13 points and four rebounds from Epperly, while Carson Dean and Chloe Brinlee contributed to the Lady Panther attack with nine and eight points, respectively. Brinlee later fouled out.
Kinsey Nix topped Allen, which fell to 13-7, with a game-high 19 points. Sunzie Harrison followed with nine points off three treys, and Kaylyn Rowsey ended up with eight points, including one 3-point bucket.
“It wasn’t pretty,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “Allen played really well. They played with a lot of intensity and desire. We were fortunate to steal one.”
The two teams played to a 35-all deadlock at the end of regulation. Each team tallied four points in the first overtime session to make it 39-39. The Lady Panthers held a 4-2 edge in the second OT, which proved to be the difference.
Latta hosts Atoka on Friday night, while Allen plays at Stonewall.
BOYS
Allen 51, Latta 37
The Class 2A 15th-ranked Allen Mustangs opened up a 14-3 advantage through one quarter and coasted to a 51-37 win over the Latta Panthers Tuesday night.
Chad Milne fired in 21 points and Hunter Simpson had 20 for Allen, which improved to 16-4 on the season. Milne also drained one 3-point shot.
Randis Gray paced Latta with 18 points, as he connected on two treys.
After building the 14-3 lead after one period, the Mustangs went on a 12-7 run in establishing a 26-10 halftime lead. A 16-13 third-quarter advantage by Allen made it 42-23 heading into the fourth.
