LATTA — Dale’s Lindy Nowakowski’s last-second shot from the top of the key clanked off the rim, and the Latta High School girls basketball team held on for a thrilling 53-51 win over the Lady Pirates Friday night at home.
Latta, ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, improved to 10-4 on the year, while No. 1 Dale suffered its first loss of the season after starting off with 10 consecutive victories.
“It’s a great win,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “I told the kids you don’t get opportunities like this very often in your career — to go out and play the No. 1 team.”
In the boys game, No. 1 Dale broke open a tight game with a strong second half and buried the host Panthers 55-31.
Dale improved to 9-2, while Latta dropped to 4-7.
GIRLS
Latta 53, Dale 51
Latta led 49-41 after Chloe Brinlee scored on a nice assist from Emma Epperly with just over five minutes left in the game. However, the Lady Panthers missed five free throws down the stretch, allowing Dale to stay too close for comfort.
A free shot by Carson Dean with 1:52 left put Latta ahead 52-48.
Dale’s Lacy Savage followed by sinking three out of four from the line. Her last make cut the LHS advantage to 52-51 with 48.7 seconds left.
Dale then let Latta run the clock down to 7.5 seconds left before finally fouling Brinlee, who made the second of two free throws to put her team on top 53-51 and set up the last-ditch effort by Nowakowski.
Brinlee, who finished with nine points, capped a strong start for the home team with two free throws at the 3:14 mark of the second quarter that put Latta on top 26-16. Dale ended the first half by scoring the final six points to cut its deficit to 26-22 at the break.
Epperly scored with just over two minutes left in the third quarter to make it 37-28, but again Dale answered. Nowakowski’s jumper after an inbound pass with six seconds left cut the Latta lead to 40-37 heading to the fourth quarter.
“We proved that we can play with them, but we also feel like we have some more room for improvement too,” Plunk said. “We need to finish a little better at the free-throw line.”
Turnovers were a problem during Latta’s three games at the Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic, but the Lady Panthers had just nine against the tough Dale defense.
“I thought our guards handled their pressure well enough tonight,” Plunk said.
Epperly led Latta with 21 points and six rebounds before fouling out late. Macy Smith drained 5-of-6 3-point shots and followed with 15 points for the locals.
“Getting 15 points off the wing is big, and she’s capable of that every night,” Plunk said.
Dean and Shelby Garrett scored four points apiece to round out the Latta scoring. The Lady Panthers didn’t get any scoring off the bench. Dean, who was also fouled out and spend a lot of time on the bench in the second half, also added 11 rebounds.
Dale had defeated Latta 57-41 in the Lady Panthers’ season-opener back in November. Times have changed for the LHS club since then.
“We’ve made a lot of strides. A lot of that is us as coaches figuring out how to put our players in the best position to be successful,” Plunk said. “We still feel like we have a lot of work to do. We can’t go into the second semester and let somebody slip up on us that shouldn’t.”
Dale got 17 points off the bench from sophomore Elaine Witt. Savage, after missing her first eight field goal, finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The Latta girls are now off until a Jan. 15 road trip to Silo.
BOYS
Dale 55, Latta 31
The Panthers shot 8-of-15 from the field and went toe to toe with the high-powered Dale squad through the first two quarters and trailed just 25-20 at halftime.
But things started to go sour for Latta in the third quarter. After Hyatt Hoppe hit a pair of free throws at the 7:07 mark of the third period that made it 29-22, Dale went on an 18-2 run to bust the game open.
Latta went a cool 1-of-11 from the field in the third quarter.
“We showed we could play with what everyone considers the best team in Class 2A,” said Latta head coach Paxton Kilby. “We got away from the things we did in the first half.”
Gabe Gouge led the Dale attack with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Logan Woodruff added 11 — including three triples — before leaving the game with an ankle injury at the 6:25 mark of the fourth quarter.
Trae Thompson and Ike Shirey added nine points each for Dale.
Hyatt Hoppe scored eight points to pace Latta, and both Hayden Hoppe and Ethan Elliott chipped in six points each.
The Latta boys return to action at 12:20 p.m. Thursday against Rock Creek in the first round of the Kingston New Years Classic.
