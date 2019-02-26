LATTA — The fifth-ranked Latta Panthers got another strong playoff game from senior guard Shelby Garrett and strolled past local rival Konawa 52-34 in a Class 2A Regional championship game Saturday night at the Latta Panther Field House.
The Lady Panthers, now 23-5 on the season, will battle No. 3 Hartshorne is what should be an epic showdown in a Class 2A Area Tournament championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Shawnee High School. The winner of that contest will punch a ticket to the state tournament.
“We’re happy to get the win,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “(Konawa coach Ray Ardery) does a really good job. His kids play extremely hard. They make it hard for you to do things offensively. They’re just always up in your grill.”
No. 16 Konawa dropped into the consolation bracket of that area tournament and will face Silo at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Shawnee. The Lady Tigers now need three consecutive victories to reach the state tournament.
“Latta is a difficult team to guard,” Ardery said. “We focused on trying to stop their inside game, which I thought we did a decent job at, but their guards made us pay a couple times by knocking down some outside shots. Defensively, they are very sound and make you earn every bucket you get. We just have to take next week one game at a time. Everything is still right in front of us.”
While the Konawa defense focused mostly on Latta’s array of post players, Garrett exploded for a game-high 21 points. She finished 5-of-7 from the field, swished three 3-pointers and went 8-of-13 from the charity stripe. Garrett had scored 17 in Latta’s 58-22 regional tournament victory over Wilburton.
“Shelby played really well. She’s just kind of taken over when she has to,” Plunk said. “We had a couple of players that didn’t play quite as well that have been. That just means we can still be better.”
Another thing that had Konawa behind the e-ball early was team leaders Kayden King and Charlene Galimba getting into early foul trouble. Both had two fouls each less than three minutes into the game. Both had four fouls apiece by the 2:11 mark of the third period, while Konawa was still well within striking distance.
Garrett beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and put Latta ahead 17-8.
The Lady Tigers held Latta to just a pair of free throws and 0-of-5 shooting in the second period, thanks in part to stalling around three minutes off the clock. Konawa made just 3-of-20 shots (15 percent) over the first two quarters and trailed just 19-12 at halftime.
After King’s only field goal of the game and a free throw by Kayla Hill, Konawa trailed 30-21 at the 2:30 mark of the third quarter. But King and Galimba each picked up foul No. 4 a minute apart. King fouled out with just four points with 5:50 left in the game.
The Panthers scored the final six points of the frame — including four by Emma Epperly — to carry a 36-21 advantage into the fourth quarters.
The Lady Tigers never got within single digits the rest of the way.
Epperly rebounded from a slow start to finish with 12 points, while fellow post player Carson Dean added eight points to go with a team-high six rebounds. Macy Smith hit two 3-pointers for her six points.
KHS 6-0 center Frankie Soar scored a team-high 10 points — including a 3-pointer — off the bench, while Galimba added eight points and four steals. Galimba sank 2-of-3 field goals and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the line during her limited time on the court.
