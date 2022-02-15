LATTA — The Latta Lady Panthers took control in the second half and turned back Dale 46-35 in a matchup of two of the state’s top teams in Class 2A in a Friday night home game.
No. 5 Latta improved to 18-4, while the third-ranked Lady Pirates fell to 18-5.
In the boys contest, No. 1 Dale walloped Latta 60-33. The Pirates improved to 22-1, while Latta 7-15.
Both Latta teams are back at home tonight, hosting Amber-Pocasset. The Am-Po girls (16-4) are ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, while the Am-Po boys (15-6) are No. 10.
GIRLS
Latta 46, Dale 35
Latta held slim first-half leads of 10-8 and 20-17 but outscored the Lady Pirates 15-10 in the third period to make it 35-27 heading to the fourth period.
“We played well. We limited turnovers to six in the first half and five in the second half,” said LHS head coach Bruce Plunk. “Any time you can beat Dale, it’s a good win.”
Jaylee Willis scored 14 of her game-high 21 points over the final two quarters. She hit three 3-point buckets.
Taryn Batterton was next with 10 points, while Trinniti Cotanny followed with eight. Batterton sank a pair of 3-pointers and yanked down eight rebounds. Cotanny added six boards for the home team.
“Taryn, Triniti and Chloe (Miller) controlled paint all night,” Plunk said.
MacKenzy Herman led the Dale squad with 12 points. Brook Rutland just missed double figures with nine.
BOYS
Dale 60, Latta 33
Dayton Forsythe nailed two 3-point shots and finished with 14 points and Deken Jones had one trey and tallied 10 points in the Dale Pirates’ 60-33 runaway win.
The Pirates led 8-2 after one quarter and then outscored Latta 21-11 in the second while building a 29-13 halftime cushion. It was 40-22 through three periods.
Jett Higdon and Tray Chambers tossed in eight points each in contributing to the Pirate effort. J.B. Lever was next with five points, including one trey.
No other information was available for the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.