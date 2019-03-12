YUKON — Things went afoul for the fifth-ranked Latta High School girls basketball team during a semifinal battle with No. 1 Dale at the Class 2A State Tournament Friday night at Yukon High School.
Latta was forced to use a mix-and-match lineup after being whistled for 32 fouls that led to 47 Dale free throw attempts in a 60-42 loss to the Lady Pirates.
Latta finished its season at 25-7, while Dale went on to a runner-up finish in Class 2A and ended its campaign at 28-4.
Despite all the chaos the foul trouble caused, Latta stayed within striking distance before Dale pulled away — mostly from the free-throw line — in the fourth period.
“Our foul trouble never let us get in any kind of rhythm in anything we were doing,” said veteran Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “They’re really good and forced us into some things we didn’t really like. We kept battling back and looking for combinations that would work once we got into foul trouble.”
Latta trailed by 12 (24-12) in the second period when Lindy Nowakowski scored on a spin move to the basket at the 4:35 mark. The Lady Panthers closed out the quarter with a 7-3 run. After Shelby Garrett swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer, Latta had closed the gap to 27-21 at halftime.
Macy Smith knocked down a 3-pointer to open the second half and, after a Garrett steal, Emma Epperly scored in the paint to trim the LHS deficit to 27-26.
Two Dale fans were ejected shortly after the Epperly basket.
Garrett made two free throws at the 2:17 mark of the third quarter to get Latta within 30-28.
The Lady Pirates followed with a 10-2 surge. Sophomore Danyn Lang, who was magnificent off the bench for Dale, hit a dagger 3-pointer from the corner as time expired to end the third quarter and sank two free throws to start the fourth that pushed the DHS advantage to 40-30.
After Smith went high for a rebound and scored on a putback to cut the Dale lead to eight, the Lady Pirates scored seven unanswered points, capped by a layup by Lacey Savage, who had a clear path to the basket. Latta trailed 47-34 with 4:08 left and never made a run the rest of the way.
Lang scored a game-high 26 points to pace the Dale offense. She hit 11-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter to help her team salt the game away. Lang also sank three 3-pointers and went 5-of-8 from the field.
Savage hit double digits for Dale with 11 points, while Elaine Witt followed with eight. Nowakowski scored seven points and grabbed eight rebounds for Dale.
Exactly how bad was the foul trouble? Carson Dean had four fouls by the 3:08 mark of the third quarter, Chloe Brinlee got No. 4 at the 2:06 mark of the third and Epperly had four fouls with 7:08 left in the final period.
Garrett, Epperly and Dean all fouled out.
Epperly scored 12 points to pace the Latta offense, while Garrett just missed double figures with nine. Brinlee finished with eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Epperly was named to the Daily Oklahoman’s 2A all-tournament team.
Two Dale players, Brenlee Sheppard and Savage, finished the game with four fouls each.
“They got into some foul trouble in the first, half and we didn’t make them pay for it,” Plunk said.
Both teams could have fared better at the free-throw line. Dale missed 17 free shots (30-of-47. 63.8 percent)), and Latta missed 11 (12-of-23, 52.2 percent).
Plunk will lose the services of six seniors.
“What a wonderful group of kids. I would take that team anywhere. I’m so proud of them,” he said. “In a few days, they’ll realize how the hard work and believing in the process paid off.”
The Lady Panthers accepted the trophy for the Class 2A State Academic championship Saturday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
By The Numbers
CLASS 2A STATE
Semifinals
At Yukon High School
Dale 60, Latta 42
LATTA 6 15 9 12 — 42
DALE 15 12 11 22 — 60
LATTA: Emma Epperly 4-15, 4-7, 12; Shelby Garrett 3-7, 2-2, 9; Chloe Brinlee 2-2, 4-7, 8; Carson Dean 2-6, 2-4, 6; Macy Smith 2-5, 0-0, 5; Taryn Batterton 1-3, 0-2, 2. Totals: 14-46, 12-23, 42.
DALE: Danyn Lang 5-8, 13-16, 26; Lacey Savage 2-7, 7-10, 11; Elaine Witt 2-4, 4-6, 8; Lindy Nowakowski 2-10, 3-5, 7; Brenlee Sheppard 2-6, 0-2, 5; Maddie Degraffenreid 0-1, 2-4, 2; Jacie McClure 0-5, 1-4, 1. Totals: 13-39, 30-47, 60.
Turnovers: Latta 18, Dale 9.
Steals: Latta 5, Dale 3 (Savage 3).
Rebounds: Latta 51 (Brinlee 10); Dale 37 (Nowakowski 8).
3-point goals: Latta 2-10 (Smith 1-3, Garrett 1-5); Dale 4-20 (Lang 3-5, Sheppard 1-5).
Fouled out: Dean, Garrett, Epperly (L).
