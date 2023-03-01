HARTSHORNE — Latta High School girls basketball coach Clay Plunk basically chalked his team’s season-ending loss to local opponent Coalgate to Murphy’s Law — what could go wrong did go wrong.
The fourth quarter still proved to be the difference as the Lady Wildcats defeated Latta 36-29 in a Class 2A Regional Tournament consolation contest Friday afternoon inside the Hartshorne Event Center.
Coalgate improved to 9-15 with the win — the Lady Wildcats would drop a 42-31 decision to No. 19 Healdton in the consolation championship game on Saturday — while Latta ended its season at 12-16. The Lady Panthers had started the playoffs with a 32-24 win over Healdton in a Class 2A District title contest.
“This was one of those games where just about anything that could go wrong, did. We got in foul trouble early, didn’t finish when we had some opportunities and shot 1-of-17 from three,” Plunk said. “Credit to Coalgate and their coaches. They came out and were the aggressors and were ready to play.”
The Lady Panthers had been sent to the loser’s bracket with a 43-32 setback to host Hartshorne.
Coalgate 36, Latta 29
Coalgate led 11-7 after the first quarter but Latta won the second period 11-6 to take a slim 18-17 half-time lead. The game was knotted at 23-all heading to the final frame and the Lady Wildcats ended the contest on a 13-6 run.
Aubrey Manion led the Coalgate crew with a game-high 19 points. Destiny Grant just missed double figures for the Lady Wildcats with nine points.
Senior Brooklyn Ryan led the Latta charge with 16 points, including her team’s lone 3-point basket. Junior Kate Williams was next with seven points and freshman Jolee Myers chipped in six points for the Lady Panthers. Williams also had 10 rebounds.
“I am incredibly proud of this team. They have been dealt a tough hand a couple of times this year and never stopped working,” Plunk said. “My seniors continued to show an inexperienced and young team how to work hard every day, no matter the circumstances. I know that has laid the foundation for success in our team down the road.”
Hartshorne 43, Latta 32
Like the game against Coalgate, this one too slipped away in the fourth quarter.
Latta trailed 13-9 after the first period but rallied to tie the game at 17-17 by halftime. Hartshorne carried a slim 26-25 lead into the final period but outscored the Lady Panthers 17-7 over the final eight minutes.
“I’m so proud of the effort our girls gave. We defended and stuck to the scouting report so well, and it paid off,” Plunk said.
Latta lead by a single point with five minutes left in the game but couldn’t close the deal.
“In the second half, we had a couple of shots rim out and didn’t catch a few breaks we needed to open it up. We had a couple of untimely turnovers that hurt (in the fourth quarter). Once we started chasing, it opened up a little bit. It wasn’t perfect, but an effort that we’re proud of,” Plunk said.
Brooklyn Ryan again led the LHS offense with 14 points and also had eight rebounds,
“Brooklyn had a great start to get us going,” Plunk said.
Kate Williams contributed nine points and nine rebounds.
Jayda Moore paced the Lady Miners with 13 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers. Lexis Vicars just missed double digits with nine points.
