Latta gets off to quick start in 2A Regional

LATTA — The Latta High School softball team jumped out to a quick 6-0 and cruised past Mangum 7-3 in the first round of a Class 2A Regional Tournament Thursday at Swanson Field.
Latta played a winner’s bracket contest later in the day but the results of that contest were not available at press time.
The Lady Panthers advanced with a 23-12 record, while Mangum dropped into an elimination game at 18-15.
Latta erupted for six first-inning runs after Mangum had pushed across a run in the top of the frame.
Brooklyn Ryan led off with a double and went to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a base hit by Laraby Jennings that knotted the score at 1-1.
Jaycie Prine, who recently returned to the LHS lineup after an injury rehab, was intentionally walked to load the bases. Jaycee Presley then blasted a triple that cleared the bases and she came home on the same play to give the Lady Panthers a 5-1 lead.
Audrey Forshay followed with a walk and Kate Williams singled to left field. After a sacrifice bunt by Paislee Anderson moved the runners over, Forshay scored on a wild pitch to give Latta a 6-1 cushion.
The Lady Tigers got a run back in the top of the third inning, but Anderson’s RBI single in the bottom of the third pushed the Latta lead to 7-2.
Mangum scored the final run of the game in the top of the sixth inning on one of four LHS errors in the contest.
Savannah Senkel and Williams had two hits apiece to lead an eight-hit Latta offense. Seknel went 2-for-3 with a double, while Williams finished 2-for-2.
Jennings was the winning pitcher for Latta. She struck out five, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings. Senkel struck out two and walked one in an inning of relief.
Landri Lively finished with two of Mangum’s six hits. Lauryn York hit a double and scored a run and Holly Leamon-Webb doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.