LATTA — Latta freshman Hunter Price tossed a four-inning, no-hitter and the Panthers blanked Comanche 10-0 Saturday at Panther Park.
The Panthers improved to 6-1 on the year, while Comanche left town at 1-4.
Price struck out five and walked four to earn the mound win.
Tucker Abney ripped an RBI, walk-off triple in the bottom of the fourth inning to end the game via the run-rule.
Cooper Hamilton smashed a two-run homer in the outing, while Gehrig Strong went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a seen-hit LHS offense.
DJ Van Atten and Kale Williams both cracked doubles and scored two runs apiece for the Panthers.
Latta is scheduled to host Stratford in a District 2A-6 doubleheader at 4 p.m. today.
Stillwater edges Byng team
CHANDLER — Class 6A Stillwater scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings and that proved to be enough in a slim 3-2 victory over Byng Saturday at the Chandler Tournament.
Stillwater improved to 11-3 on the season, while Byng dropped to 9-2.
In the top of the fifth inning, Stillwater loaded the bases on walks to Jackson Young and Louie Coca and a single by Jackson Holliday. With one out, the Pioneers scored what turned out to be the winning run on an RBI groundout to shortstop by Jaden Riley.
Byng scored a run in the third on an error and another run in the fifth on a two-out, RBI infield hit by Carson Capps.
Byng tried to rally when Bill McCarter singled to lead off the seventh and stole second with no outs. He raced to third on a groundout by Reid Johnson but was stranded.
McCarter finished with two of Byng’s four hits. Seth Brecheen had the other BHS hit.
Holliday led Stillwater, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Anthony Smith was the winning pitcher for the Pioneers. He struck out eight, walked three and allowed one hit and one earned run in four innings. Three other SHS relievers combined for four strikeouts, four hits and one more earned run.
McCarter tossed five innings for Byng in defeat. He struck out one, walked four and gave up four hits and two earned runs. Parker Presley pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Pirates that included three strikeouts, no hits and a walk.
Byng plays at the Antlers Festival on Friday. The Pirates meet Idabel at 3 p.m. and host Antlers at 5 p.m.
Mustangs split pair at Wright City
WRIGHT CITY — The Allen Mustangs piled up a season-high 19 hits and rallied past Stuart 12-5 Friday during the Wright City Festival.
Later in the festival, Dewar shut out Allen 9-0.
The Mustangs (2-7) hosted Tushka Monday and meet New Lima at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Tupelo Tournament.
Game 1
Allen 12, Stuart 5
Allen trailed 3-0 after five innings but scored five runs in the top of the fifth inning and erupted for seven more in the sixth to pull away.
Coyt Bell and Jake Hisaw both finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored to pace the Allen offense. Bell also cracked a triple. Kylan Sanders also had three hits and drove in a run for the Mustangs.
Brayden Griffith went 2-for-4 with a double and Emmett Koonce finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Clayton Shackelford went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Mustangs, while AJ Hill finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and scored twice.
Zac Matzkvech was the winning pitcher for Allen. He struck out three, walked three and allowed eight hits in six innings of work.
Stuart got a three-run homer by Keaton Crenshaw and Connor Clayton went 2-for-3 with two doubles and drove in a run.
Clayton was the losing pitcher. He struck out four, walked three and gave up four hits in five innings.
Game 2
Dewar 9, Allen 0
Baylor Selby earned the mound win for Dewar. He struck out five, walked one and gave up just three hits in four shutout innings.
Thomas Brownfield led the Dragons at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Selby went 2-for-3 with a double.
Clayton Shackelford hit a double for Allen and Becket Wells and Emmett Koonse had the other two AHS hits.
