LATTA – Taryn Batterton’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Hailey Baber in the top of the 11th inning Saturday, and that proved to be the difference in the Latta Lady Panthers’ thrilling 5-4 win over Tecumseh in the finals of the 2019 Byng-Latta Back to School Classic Saturday afternoon at The Hill in Ada.
Batterton, who came on in relief, pitched the final six innings and surrendered just three hits and no walks while striking out six to earn the mound win, too. The lone run scored off Batterton was unearned. She also went 2-for-5 from the plate with a double to go along with the game-winning RBI.
Jaylee Willis sparked Latta’s 13-hit attack by going 3-for-6 with a pair of runs scored. Brylea Russell and Trinity Cotanny were each 2-for-5 with a walk. Cotanny also scored a run. Baber ended up 2-for-6 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third. Baber’s groundout to shortstop scored Tawni Wood. The other two runs in the frame came when Cotanny’s grounder led to an error and both Russell and Willis scored.
Tecumseh countered with three runs in the fourth to tie it at 3-all.
It remained deadlocked until the ninth inning, when Abbi Atkinson’s fielder’s-choice grounder scored Willis for a 4-3 Latta advantage.
However, the Laday Savages tied it in the bottom half of the ninth.
Baber’s leadoff infield single got things going for the Lady Panthers in the top of the 11th. Cotanny followed with a single, advancing Baber to second. After a groundout by Atkinson, Cheyenne Adair walked and set the stage for Batterton’s sacrifice fly.
Byng 14, Prage 13
(Third Place)
The Lady Pirates rallied with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Lady Devils for third place.
Each team collected 13 hits in the contest and combined for seven errors – four by Prague and three by Byng.
The four-run seventh featured an RBI single each from Krosby Clinton and Kennedy Large and a game-winning, walk-off, two-run single from Joelee Williams that allowed Britney Brooks-Teel and Large to cross the plate.
Trenity Miller went 4-for-5 from the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Large, Williams and Clinton each finished 3-for-5. Large knocked in three runs and scored twice. Williams picked up two RBIs and scored once, and Clinton picked up one RBI and scored a pair of runs.
Brooks-Teel ended up 2-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Teammate McKinley Feazle finished 2-for-5 with one RBI and a run scored.
Feazle got the pitching win in relief of starter Addison McGill. Feazle worked the final four innings, surrendered only five hits and two walks while recording a strikeout. The two runs she allowed were earned.
Latta 3, Byng JV 0
(Friday)
Taryn Batterton and Jade Sanders combined for a two-hit shutout and struck out 16 Friday as the Latta Lady Panthers blanked the Byng JV in pool play.
Batterton pitched the first four innings for the win. She gave up just one hit, struck out seven and allowed no walks. Sanders surrendered just one hit and no walks while striking out seven to finish up.
Latta managed just four hits. Abbi Atkinson and Sanders were each 1-for-2, while Hailey Baber and Cheyenne Adair were each 1-for-3. Atkinson scored a run and walked once.
