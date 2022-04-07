Latta falls twice in three-way at Silo

SILO — The Latta High School softball team was supposed to host Caddo on Tuesday but Swanson Field was too wet.
So the Lady Panthers headed to Silo for a festival with the host Lady Rebels and Caddo and that proved to be double trouble for Latta.
Caddo clipped the Lady Panthers 8-4 in Game 1 before Silo socked Latta 15-5 in the second contest.
Latta, No. 2 in Class 3A, fell to 8-6 on the season. Caddo, No. 2 in Class 2A, improved to 23-4, while Class 4A No. 4 Silo now sits at 19-3.
The Lady Panthers are at the Washington Tournament today and Friday. Latta meets Class 5A No. 4 Cache at 1:20 p.m. and will play another game at 4 p.m. regardless if they win or lose.
Other teams in the field include Dale, Lindsay, Blanchard, Davis, Silo, Westmoore, Lexington, Valliant and the host Lady Warriors.
Caddo 8, Latta 4
Latta led 3-2 before the Lady Bruins pushed across six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to surge ahead.
The Lady Panthers out-hit Caddo 12-10 but committed five errors in the contest.
Taryn Batterton blasted two home runs for the Lady Panthers and finished 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jaylee Willis went 3-for-4 from the top of the LHS lineup. No other LHS player had more than one hit.
Jaycee Presley knocked in a run for Latta.
Emily Robinson and Jaycie Nichols had two hits apiece to pace Caddo at the plate. Robinson finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Nichols went 2-for-4 with two runs scored from the top of the Caddo lineup.
Josie Burns cracked a double and drove in a run for the Lady Bruins.
Silo 15, Latta 5
Lexi McDonald hit two home runs — including a grand slam — and finished 2-for-2 with two walks, five RBIs and two runs scored to help the Lady Rebels power past Latta.
Silo also got a home run from Charley Hampton, who finished a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a 15-hit SHS barrage.
Shaylin Midgley finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Makayla Clark went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Brooklyn Toney finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
A seven-hit Latta offense was led by Taryn Batterton, who crushed two more home runs — both solo shots. Trinity Cotanny also went deep for the Lady Panthers (another solo homer).
Savannah Senkel and Jaycee Presley each went 1-for-2 and drove in a run. Jade Sanders and Jaylee Willis had Latta’s other hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.