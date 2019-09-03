CALERA — Behind a stellar pitching performance by DJ Van Atten, the Latta Panthers shut down host and seventh-ranked Calera 8-0 Saturday in the rain-delayed 40th Annual Roff Fall Baseball Tournament.
However, in the fifth-place game, the tables were turned on the Panthers as No. 6 Oktaha blanked Latta 5-0.
Tiger Field was too wet to host games on Saturday, so the consolation bracket games were moved to Calera High School.
The semifinal and championship games were scheduled to be played at Roff on Labor Day.
Latta 8, Calera 0
Van Atten struck out seven and walked just one Calera batter in the five-inning run-rule victory.
Creed Humphrey paced a six-hit Latta offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Cooper Hamilton cracked a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning for the Panthers. His blast followed a walk to Rylan Reed.
Latta erupted for six runs in the top of the second to grab an early lead. That big frame included an RBI double by Humphrey, back-to-back base hits by Jackson Presley and JT Gray and a run-scoring hit by Kale Williams. The LHS volley also included three walks, a hit batter and a Calera error.
Collin Maynard absorbed the mound loss for the Bulldogs. He lasted just one complete inning. Reliever Tjun Gibson struck out five, walked six and gave up two earned runs over the final four innings.
Oktaha 5, Latta 0
Latta outhit Oktaha 4-3, but the Panthers couldn’t overcome a whopping seven errors.
LHS starting pitcher Chance Perry absorbed the hard-luck loss. He pitched four shutout innings before surrendering three unearned runs in the top of the fifth that put the Tigers on top for good. Perry struck out five and walked just two in five innings of work. JT Gray and Cooper Hamilton each tossed an inning of relief for the Panthers.
Jakob Blackwell was the winning hurler for Oktaha. He struck out two with no walks in seven shutout innings.
Hamilton doubled and the Panthers got singles by Kale Williams, Creed Humphrey and Jackson Presley for the only LHS hits.
The Tigers got singles by Harley Shafer, Mason Lenford and Blackwell.
Latta, now 6-5 on the season, is off until hosting the Latta Fall Invitational, which begins Thursday at Panther Park. That bracket was not available at press time.
