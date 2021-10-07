DALE — The Latta High School baseball team hoped to crash through the door leading to the Class A State Tournament this week. And they almost did.
The 14th-ranked Panthers got a peek inside the door before No. 3 Rattan finally got in closed in a tense 7-6 win over Latta in a Class A Regional consolation championship contest Friday night at Dale High School.
Latta ended its season at 16-11, while the Rams advanced to the state tournament at 25-8.
Earlier in the day, Latta eliminated local rival Byng 6-2. The sixth-ranked Pirates finished the fall with a 21-8 mark.
It was a good day that almost turned into a great day for the Panther camp.
“Our guys fought and competed for 14 innings on Friday,” said Latta head coach Dillon Atkinson.
“Byng is tough. Coach (Shawn) Streater and coach (Jake) Wellington do such a good job with their guys,” he continued. “We got an outstanding pitching performance from Landon Wolfe, played good defense and had competitive at-bats all game long and were able to come away with a win.”
Game 1
Latta 6, Byng 2
Wolfe, a sophomore, tossed a complete game for the Panthers. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one earned run. Byng got a solid start from sophomore Bo Boatwright, who struck out six, walked four and allowed four hits and no earned runs in 4.1 innings thanks to a pair of BHS errors. He got relief help from Dylen Cotton and Cooper McCage.
Latta collected seven hits in the contest, led by Carson Abbott who finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. LHS leadoff man Kale Williams went 1-for-1 with two walks, a double an RBI and a run scored, while Tucker Abney finished 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Cooper Hamilton drove in two runs for the Panthers, while Hunter Price and Kaleb Goodwin both had one hit and scored one run.
Byng’s Keith Cook finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored from the top of the BHS line. Boatwright went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI, while Cotton also went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Kendon Wood and McCage had Byng’s other hits.
Game 2
Rattan 7, Latta 6
The Panthers trailed 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning but nearly completed a comeback attempt.
Freshman Hunter Price drew a one-out walk to get Latta started in the seventh (he was replaced by pinch-runner Holden Lee) and Kaleb Godwin hit a base hit to center field to put runners at first and second.
After Lee stole third, Nik Schroeder hit into a fielder’s choice with the Rams getting the out at second base but he also pushed across a run to get Latta within 7-6.
Kale Williams then reached on an error by RHS shortstop James Childers, but Schroeder was thrown out trying to advance all the way to third to end the contest to end the game.
“In this game, we were never out of the fight. We were in the game until the last pitch,” Atkinson said. “Unfortunately, we came up a little bit short. Our guys worked so hard all fall and got better as the season progressed. We are going to work hard in the off-season and hopefully use this fall as a springboard for the spring season.”
Carson Abbott led a nine-hit Latta offense, going 2-for-4. No other Latta player had more than one hit.
Justin Kiker finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Williams had a hit and scored two runs.
Hunter Price finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, while Tucker Abney and JT Gray both went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Jackson Presley and Kaleb Goodwin had the other two Latta hits.
Logan Smith led a five-hit Rattan offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Ethan Clay finished 2-for-3, while Jace May went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
There were seven errors in the contest — four by Rattan and three by Latta.
Cale Clay was the winning pitcher for Rattan. He struck out eight, walked two, beaned two batters and allowed five earned runs in seven innings. Abbott absorbed the loss for Latta. He struck out four, walked five, hit three batters and allowed four earned runs in 5.2 frames. Abney struck out two of the four batters he faced in a short relief stint.
