Things seemed to be trending Latta’s way heading into the fourth quarter of their 2021 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic matchup with Hammon Wednesday afternoon at ECU’s Kerr Activities Center.
Latta post player Taryn Batterton had calmly sank four straight free throws in the final 1:21 of the third period to help the Lady Panthers forge to a 37-31 lead. Those late free shots capped a 17-9 LHS third-quarter surge.
However, the bottom fell out for Latta in the fourth quarter. The local tournament hosts managed just one field goal in the final period in a perplexing 46-40 loss to the Lady Raiders.
Hammon, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 10-1 on the year, while Latta’s second Mid-America loss saw the Lady Panthers fall to 10-2.
Coach Bruce Plunk watched his squad go ice cold over the final eight minutes, going just 1-of-14 (7.1%) from the field to end the game. That field goal came when Brooklyn Ryan scored on a put-back to get Latta within 43-40 with 41.5 seconds left in the game.
Hammon’s Maylee Chaney left the door open by missing the front end of a 1-and-1 attempt with 35.8 seconds left, but Latta simply couldn’t cash in.
HHS reserve Mariah Espinosa finally iced the game with two free throws makes with 17.2 seconds left. Shortly after, Hammon head coach Leah Beer gave Espinosa a high-5 and told her “good job.”
Latta led by six twice in the second quarter — the last time 18-12 on a jumper by Batterton at the 4:41 mark. However, Hammon finished the first half on a 10-2 run to grab a slim 22-20 lead at intermission.
The Lady Panthers built a 37-25 lead late in the third quarter on a drive to the basket by Ryan and still led 37-31 heading into the disastrous fourth frame.
Henley West, Hammon’s 6-4 freshman post player, dominated the paint with a game-high 19 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. She finished 7-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from the free-throw line. Maylee Chaney and Addison Walker chipped in 10 points each for the Lady Raiders. Both players also had five assists.
Batterton paced Latta with 15 points and five rebounds, while Ryan followed with 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jaylee Willis followed with seven points, four assists and a pair of takeaways.
Hammon finished 12-of-20 from the free-throw line, while Latta was 6-of-11.
There was more bad news for Latta. Senior Triniti Cotanny knocked heads with another player and was expected to miss Thursday’s seventh-place matchup with Amber-Pocasset that featured a battle between two of the top teams in Class 2A.
Hammon faced Frontier in Thursday’s fifth-place game.
