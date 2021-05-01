WASHINGTON — Taryn Batterton ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Latta Lady Panthers a heart-pounding 13-12 win over Stroud Thursday night in the consolation championship game of the Class 4A Regional Tournament at Washington High School.
The fifth-ranked Lady Panthers improved to 22-7 on the year and punched their ticket to the Class 4A State Tournament, which kicks off Tuesday at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee. Pairings are expected to be announced on Monday.
No. 12 Stroud, which eliminated Coalgate by a 10-4 count to earn a spot against Latta, is done at 19-7.
Coach Missy Roger’s squad defeated 11th-ranked Coalgate 24-10 in a first-round matchup before No. 4 Washington belted the Lady Panthers 15-5 in the regional championship contest. The Lady Warriors advance to state with a 24-11 record.
Latta 13, Stroud 12
Latta trailed 6-4 but the Lady Panthers looked like they had taken control with a seven-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth inning to grab an 11-6 lead. Stroud said not so fast.
The Lady Tigers pushed across six runs in the top of the fifth inning to grab a 12-11 lead.
Latta tied the game at 12-12 on an RBI single by Jaycie Prine in the bottom of the sixth inning.
There was no more scoring until the bottom of the eighth inning.
Jaylee Willis led off with a walk on four straight pitches and Hailey Baber followed with a base knock to right-center field. Batterton then delivered her clutch run-scoring double and Latta’s celebration ensued.
The Lady Panthers piled up 14 hits in the contest. Hailey Baber finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, while Laraby Jennings went 3-for-4 with a double and scored once.
Batterton went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Triniti Cotanny crushed a three-run homer in Latta’s seven-run volley in the fourth inning.
Brylea Russell hit a double and scored a run, while Mallory Glenn went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. LHS leadoff hitter Jaylee Willis finished 1-for-4 with a walk and scored four runs for the locals.
Emma Davis led a 13-hit Stroud effort, going 3-for-4 with a grand slam, four RBIs, a walk and a run scored. Jadyn Young finished 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Macey Morris finished 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI, while Charley Coleman went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
KayLyn Backer finished 1-for-2 with three walks and three runs scored from the top of the SHS lineup.
Washington 15, Latta 5
Maggie Place ripped three solo home runs and Elly Allison finished with six RBIs as Washington rolled past the Lady Panthers.
Latta had gone nine consecutive games with double-digit scoring. The last time the Lady Panthers scored fewer than 10 runs was a 14-5 loss to — you guest it — those same Lady Warriors back on April 9 at the Washington Tournament.
Washington raced out to a 7-1 lead but broke open the game with a seven-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning.
Place finished a perfect 4-for-4 with her three home runs, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in a 19-hit WHS offense. Allison went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, six RBIs and two runs scored, while Ellie Loveless finished 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Kaile Kilmer also hit a home run for Washington and drove in two runs. Kaydence Andrews went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Abby Wood finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored as Washington’s leadoff hitter. EmJay Lucas also doubled for the regional hosts.
Jaycie Prine went 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored in Latta’s 10-hit offense. Brooklyn Ryan finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and drove in a run, while Triniti Cotanny doubled and drove in a run. Taryn Batterton ended up 2-for-3 and scored a run for Latta.
Latta 24, Coalgate 10
Latta pounded 10 home runs and exploded for 14 runs in the top of the fifth inning to bury Coalgate.
Triniti Cotanny, Camryn Jessee, Jaycie Prine and Brylea Russell all hit two home runs apiece for the Lady Panthers, while Jaylee Willis and Taryn Batterton also went deep for Latta.
The Lady Panthers led just 10-8 before the huge fifth-inning outburst.
Cotanny spearheaded a 21-hit LHS barrage, going 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, five RBIs and two runs scored. Prine went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs score and Jesse finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Russell went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Leadoff hitter Jaylee Willis finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Hailey Baber went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Brooklyn Ryan ended up 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and scored three runs.
Taryn Batterton knocked in three runs, while Laraby Jennings went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.
Abi Marks and Chloe Brown both hit home runs for Coalgate, Brown finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored in an eight-hit CHS offense. Marks went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.
Abi Looney drove in a pair of runs, while Jaci Lackey and Brylee Rice both hit doubles for the Lady Wildcats, who ended the season at 24-14.
