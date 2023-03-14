Latta drops pair at NRC Tournament

Latta’s Laraby Jennings (6) is welcomed at home plate by her teammates after hitting a home run against Harrah last Friday at the 2nd Annual McElyea and Owens Invitational hosted by North Rock Creek High School.

 Wes Edens | The Ada News

SHAWNEE — The Latta High School softball team got off to a bumpy start to the 2023 spring season, dropping a pair of games to Class 5A opponents at the 2nd Annual McElyea and Owens Invitational last Friday at North Rock Creek High School.

The Lady Panthers opened with a 14-5 loss to Harrah before dropping a 14-3 decision to Cushing.

Latta played a pair of games Monday at the 2023 Broken Bow Spring Break Festival and will play two more today. Latta is set to meet Pocola at 3 p.m. and Pittsburg at 5 p.m. in Broken Bow.

Game 1

Harrah 14, Latta 5

Latta jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a two-run double by Laraby Jennings, who later scored on a run-scoring single by Stacie Williams.

Harrah scored three runs in the bottom of the inning and pushed across six more in the second to surge ahead.

Jennings hit a one-out solo home run in the top of the fifth inning and Ayzia Booth followed with an RBI single to get Latta within 9-5.

But Harrah scored five more runs in the bottom of the frame and the game ended via the run rule on a two-run double by Taylor Davis.

The Lady Panthers had the bats going against Harrah, piling up 12 hits. Jennings led the way, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kate Wiliams, Booth and Ryan Gray also had two hits each. Brooklyn Ryan cracked a double for the locals.

Davis finished 3-for-4 with three doubles, six RBIs and a run scored to lead a 13-hit Harrah offense. Elliott Cresswell finished 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Gabby Sawyer finished 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.

Belk and Thomas also had two hits apiece for the HHS club.

Game 2

Cushing 14, Latta 3

Latta senior Brooklyn Ryan followed a leadoff walk by Audrey Forshay with a two-run homer over the center field wall that put Latta ahead 2-0.

Ryan blasted another home run — a solo shot in the top of the third inning — that tied the contest at 3-3.

But Cushing exploded for 11 runs in the bottom of the third to break the game open.

Ryan’s two home runs were the only Latta hits except for a base knock by Laraby Jennings in the first inning.

Kerik Brown led Cushing at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Macy Willing ten 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kinsley Williams also went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the CHS batting order.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

