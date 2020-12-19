Latta drops out of Cougar Christmas Classic after coaches test positive

LATTA — COVID-19 has caught up with Latta girls basketball head coach and his son and assistant, Clay Plunk.
Bruce Plunk confirmed he and Clay tested positive earlier this week. So far, he said both of them are experiencing only mild symptoms.
However, the Latta girls basketball team is back in quarantine once again and won’t be able to participate in the 2020 Cougar Christmas Classic, scheduled for Dec. 28-30 at Ada High School.
Ada girls coach Christie Jennings has eight of her players in quarantine but she expects to have her full team back for one practice session the day before the Cougar Christmas Classic tips off.
“It’s a wild ride,” Jennings said.
The Hilldale Lady Hornets have replaced Latta in the holiday tournament and will now be Ada’s first-round opponent at 8 p.m. on Day 1.
Other first-round games include Howe versus Ardmore at 12:30 p.m.; Westmoore versus Midwest City at 3 p.m.; and Tuttle versus the OKC Storm at 5:30 p.m.
“We also changed the bracket to accommodate times for traveling teams,” Jennings said.
