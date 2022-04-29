WISTER — Senior Jade Sanders hit a pair of home runs and No. 5 Latta doubled up local foe and 13th-ranked Vanoss 12-6 in the first round of the Class 3A Regional Tournament in Wister Thursday afternoon.
Coach Missy Rogers’ crew improved to 18-10 on the year, while the Lady Wolves dipped to 21-13.
No other results from the tournament were available at press time.
The Lady Panthers scored four times in the top of the second inning against Vanoss and never trailed in the contest. The Lady Wolves got single runs in the bottom of the second, third and fourth frames to get within 4-3, but Latta pulled away with four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Vanoss certainly didn’t go down quietly.
The Lady Wolves loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh on consecutive singles by Maddie Dansby, Caidence Cross and Eryn Khoury. Jaycee Underwood pushed a run across with a sacrifice fly but the rally stopped there.
Latta piled up 13 hits in the contest, led by Sanders who went 2-for-2 with two walks (one intentional), four RBIs on her pair of two-run homers and three runs scored.
Mallory Glenn finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI, while Jaylee Willis also had two hits and scored a run.
Savannah Senkel ripped a triple, drove in two runs and scored once, while Triniti Cotanny went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Dansby paced Vanoss — which also collected 13 hits — at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Khoury went 3-for-4, drove in a run and scored a run, while Hailee Brown finished 2-for-2 and scored once.
Riley Reed hit a solo home run, walked and drove in two runs for the Lady Wolves and Underwood also contributed two RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.