SHAWNEE — The Latta High School softball team competed in three preseason scrimmages Monday at the Firelake Festival in Shawnee.
The Lady Panthers dropped a 2-0 decision to Class 6A power Deer Creek, defeated Class 4A club Chickasha 3-1 and fell to Class 3A private school power Heritage Hall 5-1.
Some of the highlights include:
• Savannah Senkel and Jayse Smith had base hits against Deer Creek.
• LHS pitcher Laraby Jennings struck out seven and walked just one batter against Deer Creek.
• Addison Thomas finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored against Chickasha.
• Jayse Smith singled and drove in a run against the Fightin’ Chicks.
• Pitcher Maygan Hill struck out three, walked three and allowed just three hits against Chickasha.
• Pitcher Savannah Senkel struck out three, walked one and allowed just two earned runs against Heritage Hall. Savannah Sullivan tossed a scoreless inning of relief.
• Addison Thomas had a hit and scored the lone Latta run against the Lady Chargers.
Latta opens the 2023 fastpitch season on Aug. 7 when Wilson visits Swanson Field.
