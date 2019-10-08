LATTA – Jade Sanders fired a five-inning one-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 from the plate Friday, and the second-ranked Latta Lady Panthers pounded Pawhuska 10-0 in five innings to capture a Class 2A regional softball championship.
The win advances Latta, now 30-2 on the year, to the Class 2A State Tournament. Pawhuska ended the season at 15-8.
Sanders struck out seven batters and walked only one for the win.
Joining Sanders with two hits was Jaylee Willis, who finished 2-for-4 with two runs batted in.
The Lady Panthers’ six other hits came from six different players.
Brylea Russell knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 outing, while Cheyenne Adair (1-for-1), Sadie Reed (1-for-1), Camryn Jesse (1-for-1) and Abbi Atkinson (1-for-3) drove home one run apiece.
The game was scoreless through three innings before Latta tallied six runs in the bottom of the fourth and four in the fifth.
Coalgate upsets
Wyandotte for crown
WYANDOTTE – Chloe Brown tossed a three-hitter, struck out seven and surrendered no walks as the seventh-ranked Coalgate Lady Wildcats rolled to a 4-1 victory over host Wyandotte and a Class 2A regional softball crown Friday.
Coalgate, now 25-10, advanced to the Class 2A State Tournament, while the Lady Bears are finished at 29-7. The Lady Wildcats were the No. 4 seed in the regional and will be making the program’s first-ever state tournament appearance.
Breana Hale went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Katyn Denson finished 2-for-4 with a run scored to fuel the Lady Wildcat offense.
Shea Linton drove home a pair of runs, and Rylie Wood scored two runs in a 1-for-3 effort.
Coalgate jumped on Wyandotte with three first-inning runs.
WHS pitcher Gracie Turner absorbed the loss. She struck out five, walked one and allowed just one earned run in seven innings. The Lady Bears were hurt by three errors in the contest.
Kaitlyn Hawkins led the Wyandotte offense, finishing 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, an RBI and a run scored.
———o———
Note: Brian Johnson contributed to this report.
