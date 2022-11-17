CALERA — The Latta High School boys basketball team looked like it was in big trouble late in the third quarter of its road contest with Calera Tuesday night.
Instead, the Panthers used a big fourth quarter to rally for a 49-45 victory.
Calera led 40-24 with around 1:30 left in the third quarter before Latta mounted a huge comeback, outscoring the Bulldogs 25-5 to end the game. That run included a 19-5 fourth-quarter surge.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys tonight. Several times in this game our guys could have cashed it in, but there wasn’t any quit in them,” Latta head coach Matt Bryant told The Ada News. “We got big minutes from everyone, we always preach about ‘team’ and this was a big team win. We had individuals step at different times and make big plays but it took the entire team stepping up to get this win.”
Latta got into early foul trouble — Calera was in the bonus five minutes into the game — but the host Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage. Calera finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) from the free-throw line compared to a 14-of-19 (73.7%) by the Panthers.
The Panthers sank 6-of-8 free throws in the fourth quarter, including a 4-for-4 effort by Lincoln Estes.
Calera led 11-8 after the first quarter and had built a 30-18 halftime advantage.
During the fourth-quarter LHS volley, Latta limited Calera to a single field goal and three free throws.
“The fourth quarter was all about the Latta Panthers and the Latta defense,” Bryant said.
Sam Brown led the LHS charge with a team-best 17 points which included a pair of 3-pointers and eight points in the fourth period alone. Lane Priest, who drew a big charging call in the fourth quarter, followed with 16 points. He scored seven points down the stretch for the visitors.
Estes also reached double figures with 10 points. He finished 8-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Nakni Anna led all scorers with 22 points for Calera but scored just two points in the final frame. He sank a trio of 3-pointers.
Clayton Francis added nine points for the home team, while Devin Brown scored eight — six in the first half.
Latta is scheduled to host Vanoss Friday night in a battle of two unbeaten local squads.
Latta girls upend Calera
CALERA — The Latta High School girls basketball team turned the game around with a big third quarter and rallied past host Calera 50-45 Tuesday night.
Latta evened its record at 1-1 on the year, while Calera starts off at 2-1.
“Our girls played really hard, which all started with the energy that Kelbey (Parnacher) and Brooklyn (Ryan) brought,” said Latta head coach Clay Plunk.
“Calera shoots it really well and we had to weather the storm a few times,” he continued. “I’m really proud of our effort, and everyone that stepped up when their number was called. We were down at the half but trusted the game plan and that put us in a good situation late.”
Latta held an early 13-9 edge but Calera rallied to grab a 23-19 lead at halftime. The Lady Panthers responded with a 16-7 run in the third period to go on top 35-30. Both teams scored 15 points in the final frame.
Freshman Kelbey Parnacher led the LHS offense with 19 points and also contributed nine steals and eight rebounds in an all-around strong effort. Kate Williams followed with 14 points and seven boards and sank a pair of 3-pointers. Brooklyn Ryan also hit double figures with 10 points and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Savannah Senkel also helped Latta out on the boards with eight rebounds.
Macy Strahan buried five 3-pointers and led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points. Emma Daniel was next with eight points for the home team.
Latta hosts local rival Vanoss Friday night.
