LATTA — The Latta High School girls basketball team limited Atoka to four second-half points in a 40-24 victory at home Friday night.
Latta improved to 10-11 on the year, while the Lady Wampus Cats dropped to 2-14.
In the boys contest, Latta came up with yet another big ending and rallied past Atoka for a 43-34 victory.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, matched the LHS girls club with a 10-11 record. The Wampus Cats fell to 9-9. The Panthers had just dropped a 53-29 decision to Atoka on Jan. 21 at the Wampus Cat Classic.
Both Latta clubs have a busy weekend ahead. The Panthers are scheduled to travel to Prague on Friday and head to Allen Saturday night for a makeup game. It will be Senior Night for the Allen teams.
GIRLS
Latta 40, Atoka 24
It was anybody’s ballgame in the first half. Atoka lead 12-11 after the first quarter and Latta used a 12-8 run in the second to carry a 23-20 lead into halftime.
However, the Lady Panthers tightened the defensive clamps over the final two frames. The hosts outscored the Lady Wampus Cats 10-4 in the third quarter and shut out the visitors 7-0 in the fourth frame.
“I didn’t feel like we came out with a very good defensive effort, but locked in after halftime,” Latta head coach Clay Plunk said. “We did a good job all night moving the ball and getting good looks, and we knocked down enough. The girls did a really good job on the defensive glass and kept them from second-chance points. “
Brooklyn Ryan led the LSH charge with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. She also grabbed eight rebounds.
Savannah Senkel also hit double figures with 10 points and made one 3-point shot. Kate Williams was next with nine points and six boards. She also made one of seven Latta 3-pointers.
Paislee Anderson sank a pair of triples for her six points.
Atoka got nine points from Hannah Vanderburg and eight more from Kyleigh Ritchie.
BOYS
Latta 43, Atoka 34
Atoka led 15-12 at halftime after Latta managed just one point in the second quarter.
The Panthers got within 27-25 after three frames but used a huge 18-7 run to finish the game and rally for the victory.
Latta made 11-of-17 free throws in the fourth period and also got a 3-pointer and five big points from Lincoln Estes during the game-ending run.
However, free throws could have sunk the Panthers. Latta hit just 14-of-25 for the game. Atoka finished 6-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Sam Brown and Hunter Price scored 10 points apiece to pace the LHS offense. Brown hit one 3-point shot and made 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Estes followed with eight points and made two 3-point baskets. Cooper Coulson chipped in seven points for the hosts.
Latta also got 3-pointers from Carter Dotson and Lane Priest.
Atoka got 13 points apiece from Jace Jackson and Eli Eaves. Jackson hit both of his team’s 3-point shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.