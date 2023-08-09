LATTA — The Latta Panthers bombarded Vanoss with 17 runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to a 27-0 victory over the Wolves to get the 2023 fall baseball season started Monday evening at Panther Park.
Latta now heads to the 49th Annual Dale Pirate Baseball Invitational and will face the Canute-Tuska winner at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Latta 27, Vanoss 0
The Panthers pounded 17 hits in just two innings.
Sophomore Deakon Smith led the way, finishing 2-for-2 with a walk, two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Kaleb Goodwin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the hosts, while Jonah Boyington finished 2-for-2 and knocked in two runs. Darien Miller ended up 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and scored twice while Landon Fortner went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs. Thomas Morrow also had two hits for Latta, drove in a run and scored a run.
Hunter Price finished 1-for-1, was hit by a pitch, walked and scored three runs for the home team.
LHS pitchers Boyington and Smith combined for a three-inning no-hitter.
Riley Carlos absorbed the mound loss for the Wolves.
Tupelo slips past Roff in seventh
TUPELO — The Tupelo Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally past Roff 3-2 in a battle of the two local squads on Monday,
It was the season-opener for both teams.
Trailing 2-1, Peyton Bills led off the seventh with a walk and Briesan Bastible followed with a bunt single. Bills went all the way to third on the play and Bastible later advanced to second on a passed ball.
Bills scored when Dalton O’Dell grounded out to second base to knot the score at 2-2.
Bastible raced to third on a groundout by Davin Weller and scored the game-winning run when Colton Bourland reached on an error.
Roff scored the first run of the contest in the top of the second inning when Gavin Wilson led off with a base hit and later scored when Coleston Gore grounded into a fielder’s choice that put the visiting Tigers ahead 1-0.
The Tigers tied the score with a single run in the bottom of the fourth frame.
Taecyn Meek drew a one-out walk and scored all the way from first base on an RBI double by Luke Foreman, which tied the contest at 1-1.
Gore walked to lead off the top of the fifth inning, went to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a groundout by Oliver Gregrory and scored on a sacrifice fly by Caden Graves that put Roff ahead 2-1.
That set up the Tupelo rally in the seventh.
Both teams got solid pitching performances.
Tupelo starter Talyon D’Aguano struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in six innings of work. Bourland recorded the final three Roff outs to snag the pitching win.
Maddux McCullar started on the bump for Roff. He struck out eight, walked five and allowed one earned run in 5.1 innings. G Graves finished the game for the RHS club.
Tupelo managed just three hits in the game and Roff was limited to only two hits.
