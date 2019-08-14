VANOSS — DJ Van Atten went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double and finished with six runs batted in and three runs scored to help propel Latta to a 16-1 victory over host Vanoss on the road Monday night to kick off the 2019 season.
The game lasted just four innings due to the run-rule.
Latta pounded out 14 hits in the contest. Tucker Abney was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and one run scored and drew a pair of walks.
Nik Schroeder and Jackson Presley were each 1-for-1 with one RBI for the Panthers JT Gray pitched the first two innings for the win. He allowed no hits and two walks while striking out three. Abney pitched the third, and Cooper Hamilton tossed the fourth. Both relievers notched two strikeouts each.
Colten Bird suffered the mound loss for Vanoss. He struck out five and gave up four earned runs with no walks in 2.2 innings of work. Gunner Haines was 2-for-2 and scored a run for the Wolves, while Riley Vasquez (1-for-2) drove in the lone Wolves’ only run.
Byng 6,
Santa Fe South 1
Trae Lowe, Dillon Palmer and Collin O’Grady drove in two runs apiece, and Parker Presley recorded the pitching victory Monday as the Byng Pirates were successful in their 2019 fall baseball season opener with a 6-1 victory over Santa Fe South.
Lowe went 2-for-4 from the plate and scored a run in an eight-hit Byng attack. Palmer was 1-for-3, and O’Grady’s hit went for a double.
Seth Brecheen also contributed to the Pirate offense by going 2-for-3.
Presley worked the first four innings and surrendered the one earned run off four hits with no walks and a pair of strikeouts. Palmer pitched the final three frames and allowed no hits and just one walk while striking out four.
Stonewall 11, Tupelo 4
Ty Humphers hit a grand slam, while Cameron Christian, Ian Heath and Richard Blue each knocked in a pair of runs Monday, and the Stonewall Longhorns successfully opened the 2019 fall baseball season with an 11-3 win over rival Tupelo in five innings.
Humphers finished with four RBIs, was hit by a pitch twice and scored two runs in the game. Christian and Heath were each 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Christian scored a pair of runs, and Heath walked once.
Blue ended up 1-for-3. Nick Greenwood, who doubled once, and Cameron Brown each had 2-for-3 efforts to help out the Stonewall offense. Kason Barnett was 1-for-2 with a double, one RBI and a run scored.
Jarrod Vaughn pitched the first four innings for the win as he scattered four hits, walked just one and struck out nine. All three runs scored off him were unearned. Jacob-Martinez-Chamberlain finished 2-for-2 with one RBI for Tupelo, and teammate Harley Davidson was 1-for-2 with a double, and two RBIs and a run scored.
Ethan Norfleet, who went 1-for-2, started on the mound and suffered the pitching loss for the host Tigers. He struck out two, walked two but didn’t surrender an earned run.
Martinez Chamberlain and Ty Bourland made relief appearances for the Tigers. Tupelo hurlers hit a combined five Stonewall batters.
