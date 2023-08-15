DALE — In a game that lasted over four hours, Fort Cobb-Broxton outlasted Latta 10-8 in 11 innings Saturday afternoon for third place in the 49th Annual Dale Pirates Baseball Invitational.
Latta is now 2-2 on the young season, while the Mustangs improved to 3-1.
In an elimination game Friday evening, Amber-Pocasset scored an error-aided run in the top of the eighth inning to clip the Byng Pirates 6-5 in an extra-inning thriller.
Byng dropped to 3-2, while Am-Po improved to 4-2.
Ft. Cobb-Broxton 10, Latta 8
(11 Innings)
The game was tied at 6-6 after 10 innings before the Mustangs scored four runs in the top of the 11th frame to take control.
Latta tried to rally in the bottom of the 11th.
Playing under ITB rule, Landon Fortner started the inning off on second base. Darien Miller walked and Deakon Smith walked to load the bases.
Reese Littlefield then walked to force in a run and cut the LHS deficit to 10-7. Hunter Price drew another walk and the Panthers got within 10-8.
But the game ended when the Mustangs turned a double play to get out of the jam.
Latta collected seven hits in the contest, led by Smith and Kaleb Goodwin who had two hits each. Smith finished 2-for-6 with an RBI and Goodwin went 2-for-6 with a run scored. Fortner doubled and drew a pair of walks for Latta.
The Mustangs finished with eight hits in the game, led by Blaine Bellamy who went 2-for-6 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Tanner McAdoo went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Eli Willits ended up 1-for-2 with a solo home run, four walks and four runs scored from his leadoff spot.
Four different Fort Cobb pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, eight walks and four hit batters.
Latta also used four pitchers — Jake LaMack, Landon Wolfe, Jonah Boyington and Ryder Perry, who recorded the final Fort Cobb out. They combined for six strikeouts, 10 walks and two hit batters.
Am-Po 6, Byng 5
(8 Innings)
After the Panthers went ahead 6-5, Byng threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Kix Stephens hit a one-out single to left field and Cooper McCage followed with a walk. The runners advanced to second and third on a groundout by Mason Carter but the Pirates couldn’t tie the game.
Bo Boatwright led a nine-hit BHS offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored. McCage finished 2-for-4 with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first inning.
Preston Welch doubled and drove in a run for the Pirates.
Trace Barry drove in two runs for Am-Po, which finished with six total hits by six different players. Kale Jones, Tyler Shaw and Jackson Riley all drove in runs for the Panthers.
McCage started the game on the mound for Byng. He struck out eight and walked four in 6.1 innings. Stephens finished up for the Pirates.
Briar Anglin got the start for Amber-Pocasset. He struck out five, walked two and allowed three earned runs in 5.2 innings. Shaw earned the victory with 2.1 innings of relief. He ended up with one strikeout and two walks.
