DALE — The Latta High School softball team struggled to get its offense going in a 4-1 loss to North Rock Creek Saturday at the Dale-Tecumseh Fastpitch Tournament.
The Lady Cougars improved to 24-5 on the year, while Latta left with an identical 24-5 record.
The Byng Lady Pirates also ended the tournament on a sour note via a 10-0 loss to a talented Tecumseh team. Byng dropped to 7-15 on the season, while Tecumseh improved to a sparkling 22-2.
Latta was at Calera on Monday and is set to host Wynnewood at 5:45 p.m. today. Byng was at Purcell on Monday and travels to Plainview at 5 p.m. today.
North Rock Creek 4, Latta 1
Latta trailed 4-0 before spoiling the shutout with a run in the sixth and final inning of the game.
Freshman Jayse Smith reached on an error with one out and went to second on a base hit by Talise Parnell. Kate Williams then reached on an error and Smith scored on the play to cut the NRC lead to 4-1.
LHS pinch runner Addison Thomas advanced to third on the same error but Latta couldn’t get her home.
Latta only got one other hit in the contest — a two-out single by Savannah Senkel in the bottom of the third inning.
North Rock Creek finished with five total hits, including two apiece from Raynee Bass and Hannah Earlywine. Bass finished 2-for-2 with a solo home run to lead off the third inning. She also walked once and scored twice. Earlywine went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored for the Lady Cougars.
Haley Hacker was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight, walked none and allowed no earned runs in six strong innings. Parnell absorbed the loss for Latta. She struck out one, walked three and allowed three earned runs in three innings. Maygan Hill tossed three shutout innings of relief for the Lady Panthers.
Tecumseh 10, Byng 0
Tecumseh ace Serenity Jacoway was too much to handle for the Lady Pirates. She tossed a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 11 of the 16 batters she faced. Jacoway also helped her own cause, going 2-for-2 with a double.
Three other Tecumseh players had two hits apiece in a 14-hit offense. Jessi Hull finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored; Zariyah Masquas went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Blakelee Parker finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Embrie Smith ended up 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Savages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.