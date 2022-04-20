LATTA — The Latta Panthers got a good playoff tuneup with a 21-6 win over Dibble on Senior Night Monday at Swanson Field.
The Lady Panthers, ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, improved to 12-10, while Dibble dropped to 6-14.
Latta hosted Wynnewood Tuesday in a Class 3A District Tournament best of three series.
Against the Lady Demons, Latta exploded for 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning to erase a 2-0 deficit.
The Lady Panthers tacked on seven more runs in the bottom of the second in what would be their final at-bat.
Taryn Batterton led a 21-hit LHS barrage, going 3-for-3 with two home runs — one a grand slam — seven RBIs and three runs scored. Jade Sanderson also crushed two home runs and finished 2-for-2 with a walk, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Latta’s other two seniors also had strong outings at the plate. Jaylee Willis finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored from the top of the LHS batting order and Triniti Cotanny went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI.
Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Malory Glenn went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Savannah Senkel also went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Jaycee Presley also had two hits and scored twice.
Kate Williams ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the home team. Ayzia Booth scored three runs for the locals.
Dibble got home runs from Tynlee Mize and Lauren Gilleland.
Roff pulls away from Stonewall
STONEWALL — The Roff Lady Tigers broke open a tight contest with six late runs in a 10-2 win over host Stonewall Monday night.
Coach Jason Trimmer’s club, ranked No. 3 in Class A, improved to 16-11 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 16-14.
Roff hosts a Class A District tournament involving Chattanooga, Temple and Bray-Doyle beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Stonewall travels to a district tournament at Sterling that also includes Central High, Wilson and Geronimo.
Roff led just 4-2 after four innings before scoring four runs in the top of the fifth inning and two more in the seventh to pull away.
Junior Danleigh Harris had a hot bat for Roff. She led a 16-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Payton Owens finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Lillie McDonald went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Chloe Eldred knocked in two runs for Roff, while Shelby Ensey ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
The Lady Longhorns came up with just five hits, all singles. Lilly Wyche finished 2-for-3 with an RBI from the top of the SHS batting order. Kaylee Ford, Talise Parnell and Brittney Littlefield had Stonewall’s other hits.
