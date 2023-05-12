OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latta High School boys golf team did everything but win back-to-back Class 2A State championships.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club played the best golf it’s ever played, shot two rounds below 300 and finished the 2023 state tournament a whopping 48 strokes better than the score that won them the program’s first state title last spring.
The Panthers simply couldn’t catch red-hot private school Community Christian School, who fired three rounds of 297, 289 and 289 for an overall score of 875 to claim the 2A crown. Latta finished as runner-up after firing off scores of 306, 296 and 299 for a 901 total. The Panthers left third-place Tishomingo in their rearview mirror. The Indians finished a respectable third with a three-round score of 952, 51 strokes behind the Latta bunch.
The state tournament was hosted by the Lake Hefner Golf Club in Oklahoma City on May 8-9.
“I’m very proud of how the guys competed at the state tournament and really all year long. With the private school moving down into our class we knew repeating as state champs was going to be a tough task,” Bryant told The Ada News.
“A coach can’t be mad at a team that shot some personal bests and a team-best at the state tournament. A 306 and then two rounds under 300 generally means you blow the competition away but sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want. Again, I’m very proud of these young men.”
To put Community Christian’s feat in perspective, its 875 total would have won state in ANY class — 3A, 4A, 5A and even 6A.
To shoot nearly 50 strokes better than a 2022 state championship performance and lose by 26 strokes is unfathomable.
“It’s a shame that we were 48 strokes better this year than last year at the state tournament and lose. That kinda stinks,” Bryant admitted.
Norman won the Class 6A state championship with the same score Latta registered in Class 2A, a 901.
Rounding out the Top 5 teams in Class 2A were Kiefer in fourth with a 955 and Rejoice Christian in the fifth spot at 966.
Latta was ranked No. 1 Class 2A all season followed by Tishomingo at No. 2, Cashion at No. 3 (Cashion finished eighth at state) and Community Christian chimed in at No. 4. But it was clear early on that if Latta was going to repeat as champs, CCS was the team to beat.
Community Christian dropped down from Class 3A a year ago. The Royals didn’t even qualify for state as a team in 2022.
One of the big reasons CCS won it all was the play of its star, Collin Bond, who shot a blazing 19-under par through three rounds to win the Class 2A medalist championship. During his second round on Monday, the Oklahoma State University commit fired a 9-under par round of 63. Bond shot a 67-63-67, for a total of 197.
Community Christian head coach Jerry Stephens tipped his hat to the Latta Panthers.
“If we were not focused, we would not have won a state championship,” Stephens said. “Latta was not going to roll over and play dead. They played the best golf they played all season long, which meant we had to do the same thing.”
Spencer Bullen of Nowata was runner-up, 12 strokes behind Bond at 209. Carter Ray of Walters was third at 210 followed by Cooper Hardison of Caney and Will Whorton of Community Christian who tied for fourth with 213 scores.
Latta junior Parker Pogue was sixth in the 76-man field with a three-round score of 69-72-74-215. Benton Manley of Regent Prep also shot a 215.
The Latta duo of sophomore Rhett Gray and junior Teegan Lancaster both had Top 20 finishes for the Panthers. Gray shot a 73-76-74-223 and finished in a three-way tie for 14th. Lancaster landed in the 17th spot after shooting a 79-74-72-225. He ended up tied with Fisher Reed of Davenport who also turned in a 225.
Carter Dotson, another LHS junior, shot two rounds under 80 and ended up with an 85-74-79-238 score. Junior Sam Brown rounded out the LHS scoring with a 96-93-95-284.
Latta bids farewell to seniors Camden Jones and Clayton English but returns all five players who competed at the state tournament this year.
There were 108 schools competing in Class 2A this spring.
———o———
BOYS
Class 2A State Tournament
May 8-9
Lake Hefner Golf Club
At Oklahoma City
Team Standings
1. Community Christian 875
2. Latta 901
3. Tishomingo 952
4. Kiefer 955
5. Rejoice Christian 966
6. Turpin 968
7. Thomas 983
8. Cashion 986
9. Keys 1000
10. Velma-Alma 1008
11. Walters 1021
12. Arapaho 1052
Top 10 Individuals
1. Collin Bond (CCS) 197
2. Spencer Bullen (Nowata) 209
3. Carter Ray (Walters) 210
4. Cooper Hardison (Caney) 213
5. Will Whorton (CCS) 213
6. Parker Pogue (Latta) 215
(tie) Benton Manley (Regent Prep) 215
8. Britt Bailey (OCA) 218
(tie) Crue Garrett (Velma-Alma) 218
10. Bryson Parker (Turpin) 219
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 69-72-74-215
Rhett Gray 73-76-74-223
Teegan Lancaster 79-74-72-225
Carter Dotson 85-74-79-238
Sam Brown 96-93-95-284
