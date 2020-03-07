Latta boys shock No. 1 Oklahoma Union

ENID — The Latta Panthers got a huge 3-pointer from Hyatt Hoppe with just under a minute left in the game and hit key free throws down the stretch in a monumental 54-48 upset of No. 1 Oklahoma Union Thursday at the Class 2A Area Tournament in Enid.
The win improved the Panthers to 16-14 on the year and set up a rematch with No. 8 Pawnee that was played Friday back inside the Stride Bank Center. Pawnee defeated Latta 66-54 in a Class 2A Regional Tournament game in Stroud.
Meanwhile, the top-ranked Cougars are done at 23-3 after suffering back-to-back playoff losses.
“What a basketball game,” said Latta head coach Paxton Kilby, who has watched his club win four of five playoff games after losing four consecutive contest entering the postseason. “The boys did an excellent job of displaying heart, character and competitiveness on both ends of the floor in this big win. I’m proud of our guys.”
The Cougars were thinking blowout after grabbing a 23-10 lead midway through the second quarter. But the Panthers crawled back into the contest and got within 27-21 at halftime.
“We started the game off by allowing them to dictate the pace and shot selection. However, once we finally settled into what we do, we got into a rhythm. We fought back into the game right before half,” Kilby said.
Latta outscored Oklahoma Union 14-9 in the third quarter to slice the Oklahoma Union lead to 36-35 heading into the final eight minutes.
“The recipe did not change. We knew we had to be resilient, keep guarding our tails off, completing defensive possessions with rebounds and then value each possession offensively,” Kilby said. “We embraced that M.O. in the second half. I think our pace of play and our defensive play frustrated them.”
Late in the fourth period, Justin Kiker absorbed a charge for Latta and Rylan Schlup followed with a 3-point basket to get Latta within 46-45. Hoppe then buried his big triple to put the Panthers in front 48-46.
“At that point, we knew we needed stops and to hit our free throws, and that’s what we did,” Kilby said.
Lane Garrett led Latta’s balanced offensive attack with 13 points, while Schlup — who hit a pair of 3-pointers — and Hoppe scored 11 points apiece. Bryce Ireland also hit double figures with 10 points.
Jace Hollingshed scored 18 points to pace the Cougars, while Kade Hollingshed followed with 12 on the strength of three 3-pointers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.