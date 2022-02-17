LATTA — As far as big wins go, this one was giant for the Latta High School boys basketball team.
The Panthers shot 55 percent from the field and made just enough big plays down the stretch to upset Amber-Pocasset 46-42 Tuesday on Senior Night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Latta has now won three of its past four games — the only loss was to Class 2A No. 1 Dale — to improve to 8-15 on the year. Amber-Pocasset, ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, left town at 16-7.
It was a big boost for coach Matt Bryant’s club as it heads to the postseason.
“I think this is huge for our kids. Coach (Aaron) Garrett does a good job with his team. I keep telling them all the time there’s more there. I think over the last two weeks they started believing we could do some things,” Bryant told The Ada News.
“Tonight showed everybody that their confidence is better as far as running a lot of new things we’ve put in this year,” he continued. “Being Senior Night makes it even more special.”
In the girls contest between two of the premier teams in Class 2A, No. 5 Latta turned back a late Amber-Pocasset rally in a 43-34 win.
The Latta girls improved to 19-4, while the sixth-ranked and shorthanded Amber-Pocasset squad dropped to 17-5.
Both Latta squads now turn their attention to the playoffs and will host Dibble in a pair of Class 2A District Tournament championship games Friday night.
BOYS
Latta 46, Am-Po 42
When Jacob Tompkins drove to the basket and scored a bucket for Amber-Pocasset, the visitors led 37-35 with 5:21 left in the game.
The Panthers responded with a basket inside by Cooper Hamilton and Tyler Ireland followed with a clutch 3-pointer to put Latta on top 40-37 with four minutes left.
The visitors got within one after Kyle Williams hit two free throws with 3:01 remaining.
Cooper Coulson scored on a strong move to the basket with 1:52 left and after a missed 3-pointer by Williams, Hamilton put Latta ahead 44-39 with a basket inside.
Moments later, a Coulsen steal led to a layup by Sam Brown that sealed the deal for the Panthers.
The host Panthers trailed 17-9 and 25-17 in the first half but closed the game to 25-19 at halftime.
A signature win like this one had been a long time coming for the LHS boys. Bryant said they’ve steadily improved all season, especially over the past few weeks.
“All year they’ve been fighting like crazy. The difference between our first game and this game is absolutely huge. That’s a testament to how hard these kids work,” Bryant said.
Coulson led the LHS offense with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting. He also had a team-high five rebounds to go with two steals. Ireland sank 4-of-5 3-point attempts for 12 points and also had five boards.
Hamilton followed with eight points.
Williams scored a game-high 20 points for Am-Po. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Caiden Thomason was next for the visitors with 11 points, including three 3-point baskets.
Latta recognized Konner Turner, Justin Kiker, Allen Williams, Kale Williams, Reece Jordan, Cooper Hamilton and Tyler Ireland during the Senior Night ceremony.
“Those seniors have really helped bring the Latta culture back to the boys basketball program,” Bryant said.
GIRLS
Latta 43, Am-Po 34
The host Lady Panthers saw a 17-point lead after three quarters trimmed to 36-30 after Am-Po’s Devyn Harris buried a 3-pointer with 2:27 left in the game to cap an 11-0 run at the start of the fourth period.
Brooklyn Ryan finally broke the Latta ice with a bucket inside off a nice assist by Taryn Batterton to put Latta ahead 38-30 at the 2:05 mark.
After a free throw by Teague Muncy with 1:48 showing, Latta finally put the visitors away with two free throws by Jaylee Willis and two more from Ryan down the stretch.
Latta girls coach Bruce Plunk said his team could benefit from having to survive Amber-Pocassett’s late push.
“It wasn’t easy to watch, but I’m glad we had to play through that. They made us work for it,” he said. “It gives us a chance to go back to practice on some playoff situations we need to work on.”
Latta closed a 17-8 third-quarter jaunt when Ryan fired a bullet pass to Batterton that led to a wide-open layup as time was running out to put the home team ahead 36-19.
The first half was tight until the host Lady Panthers scored the final six points of the second quarter that gave Latta a 19-11 halftime lead.
Batterton, who put Latta on her tall back after some early offensive struggle, finished with a huge game that included a game-high 21 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots.
Ryan was next with seven points and four rebounds off the bench, while Triniti Cotanny added six points, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Harris drilled six 3-pointers and led Am-Po with 20 points. Gracen Hicks was next with six points to go with seven rebounds and four steals.
Coach Bo Thomason’s team was without the service of two injured starters, including Ainslee McComas who scored 24 points in a meeting between Am-Po and Latta in the 2021 Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic.
The host Lady Panthers sank 14-of-17 (82.4%) of their free-throw attempts while Am-Po finished 3-of-4 from the line.
Latta recognized team members Alesha Traylor, Jaylee Willis, Triniti Cotanny, Taryn Batterton, Chloe Miller and manager Jade Sanders during the Senior Night ceremony.
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 15
At Latta
Latta 46, Am-Po 42
AM-PO 19 6 10 7 — 42
LATTA 12 7 15 12 — 46
AMBER-POCASSET: Kyle Williams 7-13, 4-4, 20; Caiden Thomason 4-8, 0-0, 11; Conner Black 1-5, 1-2, 3; Karson Wilson 1-1, 0-0, 3; Tait Loggins 1-5, 0-0, 3; Jacob Tompkins 1-5, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-37, 5-7, 42.
LATTA: Cooper Coulsen 6-9, 1-1, 14; Tyler Ireland 4-7, 0-1, 12; Cooper Hamilton 3-4, 2-4, 8; Sam Brown 2-5, 0-0, 5; Lincoln Estes 1-1, 1-2, 3; Allen Willimas 1-1, 0-0, 2; Justin Kiker 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 18-33, 4-8, 46.
Turnovers: Am-Po 7, Latta 8.
Steals: Am-Po 4, Latta 2.
Rebounds: Am-Po 20 (Two with 4); Latta 21 (Ireland 5, Coulsen 5).
3-point goals: Am-Po 7-19 (Thomason 3-4, Williams 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Loggins 1-4); Latta 6-13 (Ireland 4-5, BRown 1-3, Coulsen 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
GIRLS
At Latta
Latta 42, Am-Po 34
AM-PO 6 5 8 15 — 34
LATTA 9 10 17 7 — 42
AMBER-POCASSET: Devynn Harris 7-20, 0-0, 20; Gracen Hicks 2-7, 2-2, 6; Kylee Schat 2-5, 0-0, 4; Abbie Savage 1-12, 0-0, 3; Teague Muncy 0-1, 1-2, 1. Totals: 12-35, 3-4, 34.
LATTA: Taryn Batterton 9-16, 2-3, 21; Triniti Cotanny 1-4, 4-4, 6; Brooklyn Ryan 2-4, 4-4, 7; Chloe Miller 2-3, 1-2, 5; Jaylee Willis 0-4, 3-4, 3. Totals: 14-31, 14-17, 43.
Turnovers: Am-Po 15, Latta 15.
Steals: Am-Po 9 (Hicks 4); Latta 7.
Rebounds: Am-Po 25 (Hicks 7); Latta 29 (Batterton 9).
3-point goals: Am-Po 7-21 (Harris 6-11, Savage 1-9); Latta 1-4 (Batterton 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
Technical Fouls: Am-Po coach Bo Thomason.
