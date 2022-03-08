CHICKASHA — The Latta High School boys basketball team surprised Class 2A again, but that appears to have become a habit for the Panthers.
Latta upended No. 15 Okemah 27-22 to capture a Class 2A Area Tournament consolation championship and reserve a spot in the state tournament Saturday night at Chickasha High School.
The Panthers improved to 12-16 on the season entering a 2A State tournament date opposite No. 3 Cashion. That quarterfinal contest is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the State Fair Arena in Oklahoma City.
“I’ve had some good teams in the past, but the joy that these kids experienced and showed after winning Saturday night is something I feel so very blessed to be a part of and I will always remember it,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryant.
The Panthers have won seven of their last nine games after a rough 5-7 start to the season. Okemah saw its season come to an end at 20-7. Latta had been sent to the loser’s bracket via a 57-41 loss to No. 1 Dale Friday night.
The OHS Panthers had scored at least 51 points in five previous playoff games but managed just 20 points against Latta’s stingy defense.
“We played tremendous defense,” Bryant said. “Okemah averaged 64 points a game this season. They have two really good offensive players and we held them to nine points combined.”
Those OHS players are Kaiden Bear, who exploded for 40 points in an 81-75 win over No. 11 Mangum in an area tournament game on Thursday, and Kurtis Wilson. Against Latta, both players sank just two field goals each.
Bryant said most of the team, the assignment to guard those two Okemah standouts belonged to Lincoln Estes and Cooper Coulson.
“But it wasn’t just them. Our other players were always in the right positions all night to make sure and give help,” he said. “We had 11 guys get into the game for us and not one of them hurt us on the defensive end. We preach all the time that it takes all five guys to really want to guard and we did that Saturday.”
Latta jumped out to an early 14-9 lead and built an 18-12 lead by halftime.
Only 17 total points were scored over the final two quarters — nine by Latta and eight by Okemah.
Cooper Hamilton paced the Latta offense with seven points, including two big free throws in the fourth quarter. Tyler Ireland and Coulson were next with five points. Ireland hit his team’s only field goal of the fourth period.
Sam Brown and Estes both chipped in four points apiece.
Wilson led the OHS club with six points, while Owen Dunmire followed with five points.
“We have eight total seniors in our program and the last time the Latta boys went to the state tournament they were in the eighth grade,” Bryant said. “I’m extremely excited for them to get the experience of not just making the state tournament but also to watch them get to play in the Big House.”
