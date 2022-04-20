CUSHING — It appears the Latta High School boys golf team is ready for the postseason. But the rest of Class 2A may not be ready for the Panthers.

The Panthers shot a low score of 316 to win their fifth tournament championship in as many tries Monday at the Ralph Wilson Memorial Tournament hosted by the Buffalo Rock Golf Club in Cushing.

Latta — ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and a heavy favorite to win a state championship this spring — also won the Atoka Invitational last Thursday.

Prague was the runner-up, 33 strokes behind the Panthers at 349. Perry was third at 351 followed by Tishomingo at 357 and Velma-Alma at 364.

Tishomingo is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.

“It is encouraging to shoot such a good score today because this is where the 2A state tournament will be this year,” said Latta boys golf coach Matt Bryant. “These young men have put in so much time and effort into this, I’m really happy for the success they have already had this year and look forward to watching them be successful in the upcoming playoffs.”

Latta begins its playoff quest Monday at the Class 2A Regional Qualifier in Tishomingo. The host Indians are expected to play much better at the Tishomingo Golf Course and could challenge the Panthers at that event.

The only other ranked team in the Tishomingo qualifier field includes No. 12 Valliant.

Fisher Reed of Davenport won the medalist crown at Cushing with a low score of 73. Landon Alexander of Prague was next at 74 followed by Ty Hyatt of Perry at 76. The Latta pair of Teegan Lancaster and Tristan Terpstra was tied with two other players — Cruz Garrett of Velma-Alma and Brice Wolf of Stroud — with 77 scores.

Latta’s Parker Pogue also nabbed a Top 10 finish with a score of 80.

Rounding out the LHS scoring were Rhett Gray at 82 and Carter Dotson at 86. Junior Camden Jones, playing as an individual, shot a 97 for the Panthers.

———o———

Monday, April 19

BOYS

Cushing Invitational

Buffalo Rock Golf Club

Team Standings

1. LATTA 316

2. Prague 349

3. Perry 351

4. Tishomingo 357

5. Velma-Alma 364

Top 10 Individuals

1. Fisher Reed, Davenport 73

2. Landon Alexander, Prague 74

3. (Not Available)

4. Ty Hyatt, Perry 76

5. Cruz Garrett, Velma-Alma 77

6. Brice Wolf, Stroud 77

7. Teegan Lancaster, Latta 77

8. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 77

9. Ben Dunlap, Oktaha 78

10. Parker Pogue, Latta 80

Latta Individual Results

Teegan Lancaster 77

Tristan Terpstra 77

Parker Pogue 80

Rhett Gray 82

Carter Dotson 86

Camden Jones 97

Thursday, April 14

BOYS

Atoka Invitational

Atoka Trails Golf Course

Team Standings

1. LATTA 326

2. Eufaula 359

3. Davis 378

4. Haworth 430

5. Wewoka433

6. Silo 450

7. Broken Bow 455

8. Turner 463

9. Bennington 485

10. Durant 487

11 McAlester 500

Top 10 Individuals

1. Cooper Hardison, Atoka 76

2. Parker Pogue, Latta 78

3. Isaac McNutt, Antlers 79

4. Kody Carrell, Haworth 79

5. Teegan Lancaster, Latta 80

6. Zeb Hamill, Wright City 81

7. Riley Morgan, Eufaula 81

8. Alex Parish, Eufaula 82

9. Rhett Gray, Latta 84

10. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 84

Latta Individual Results

Parker Pogue 78

Teegan Lancaster 80

Tristan Terpstra 84

Rhett Gray 84

Carter Dotson 94

Coalgate Individual Results

Will Penny 111

Logan Edgemond 120

Tate Brown 121

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you