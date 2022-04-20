CUSHING — It appears the Latta High School boys golf team is ready for the postseason. But the rest of Class 2A may not be ready for the Panthers.
The Panthers shot a low score of 316 to win their fifth tournament championship in as many tries Monday at the Ralph Wilson Memorial Tournament hosted by the Buffalo Rock Golf Club in Cushing.
Latta — ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and a heavy favorite to win a state championship this spring — also won the Atoka Invitational last Thursday.
Prague was the runner-up, 33 strokes behind the Panthers at 349. Perry was third at 351 followed by Tishomingo at 357 and Velma-Alma at 364.
Tishomingo is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A.
“It is encouraging to shoot such a good score today because this is where the 2A state tournament will be this year,” said Latta boys golf coach Matt Bryant. “These young men have put in so much time and effort into this, I’m really happy for the success they have already had this year and look forward to watching them be successful in the upcoming playoffs.”
Latta begins its playoff quest Monday at the Class 2A Regional Qualifier in Tishomingo. The host Indians are expected to play much better at the Tishomingo Golf Course and could challenge the Panthers at that event.
The only other ranked team in the Tishomingo qualifier field includes No. 12 Valliant.
Fisher Reed of Davenport won the medalist crown at Cushing with a low score of 73. Landon Alexander of Prague was next at 74 followed by Ty Hyatt of Perry at 76. The Latta pair of Teegan Lancaster and Tristan Terpstra was tied with two other players — Cruz Garrett of Velma-Alma and Brice Wolf of Stroud — with 77 scores.
Latta’s Parker Pogue also nabbed a Top 10 finish with a score of 80.
Rounding out the LHS scoring were Rhett Gray at 82 and Carter Dotson at 86. Junior Camden Jones, playing as an individual, shot a 97 for the Panthers.
———o———
Monday, April 19
BOYS
Cushing Invitational
Buffalo Rock Golf Club
Team Standings
1. LATTA 316
2. Prague 349
3. Perry 351
4. Tishomingo 357
5. Velma-Alma 364
Top 10 Individuals
1. Fisher Reed, Davenport 73
2. Landon Alexander, Prague 74
3. (Not Available)
4. Ty Hyatt, Perry 76
5. Cruz Garrett, Velma-Alma 77
6. Brice Wolf, Stroud 77
7. Teegan Lancaster, Latta 77
8. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 77
9. Ben Dunlap, Oktaha 78
10. Parker Pogue, Latta 80
Latta Individual Results
Teegan Lancaster 77
Tristan Terpstra 77
Parker Pogue 80
Rhett Gray 82
Carter Dotson 86
Camden Jones 97
Thursday, April 14
BOYS
Atoka Invitational
Atoka Trails Golf Course
Team Standings
1. LATTA 326
2. Eufaula 359
3. Davis 378
4. Haworth 430
5. Wewoka433
6. Silo 450
7. Broken Bow 455
8. Turner 463
9. Bennington 485
10. Durant 487
11 McAlester 500
Top 10 Individuals
1. Cooper Hardison, Atoka 76
2. Parker Pogue, Latta 78
3. Isaac McNutt, Antlers 79
4. Kody Carrell, Haworth 79
5. Teegan Lancaster, Latta 80
6. Zeb Hamill, Wright City 81
7. Riley Morgan, Eufaula 81
8. Alex Parish, Eufaula 82
9. Rhett Gray, Latta 84
10. Tristan Terpstra, Latta 84
Latta Individual Results
Parker Pogue 78
Teegan Lancaster 80
Tristan Terpstra 84
Rhett Gray 84
Carter Dotson 94
Coalgate Individual Results
Will Penny 111
Logan Edgemond 120
Tate Brown 121
