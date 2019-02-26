LATTA — Senior Randis Gray is one of the top baseball players in the area, but he didn’t look quite ready to get on the diamond during Latta’s battle with Wilburton Saturday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Despite a season-high 21 points from Gray, the Wilburton Diggers edged the host Panthers 44-42 in overtime during a tense regional consolation championship game.
Latta’s extended playoff run — that likely surprised some Class 2A basketball fans — ended at 14-17 with the Panthers a smidgen away from a berth in this week’s area tournament. Latta won three elimination games before falling just short in its fourth such contest Saturday afternoon.
“We had opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize. It stinks,” said Latta first-year head coach Paxton Kilby.
“We got a lot better as the year went on. And not only did they get better, but I also got better as a coach,” he continued. “They always compete and work hard. I just hate we came up short tonight because I wanted that one badly for them.”
Wilburton kept its season alive with a 14-13 mark.
Senior Kyle McAlester scored seven huge points in the final 1:53 of the overtime period for Wilburton to help keep Latta at bay. He converted on a three-point play less than a minute after Gray did the same for the Panthers.
Ethan Elliott got a steal and then hit a free throw that got Latta within 39-38 with 1:08 left in the game.
McAlester, who finished with 19 points to pace the Diggers, hit two free shots with 41.7 seconds left to put Wilburton ahead 41-38.
Gray drove down the lane and scored after a nice pass from Hayden Hoppe that cut the WHS lead to 42-40, but McAlester drained two more free throws with 8.1 seconds left that helped Wilburton ice the game.
Gray scored on a putback at the buzzer to account for the final margin. He finished 9-of-12 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and also had five rebounds and a steal.
“He’s just so tough. He’s not just physically tough, but he’s mentally tough,” Kilby said. “He’s always ready to play. It doesn’t matter what sport it is. The dude is just a competitor.”
Latta trailed 31-30 late in a low-scoring fourth period — the teams combined for just seven total points — but Hayden Hoppe scored on a nice baseline move to the basket that put Latta on top 32-31 with 1:36 left in regulation.
Lane Brown hit the second of two free throws with just 45.1 ticks left to knot the score at 32-32.
Rylan Schlup — who knocked down two 3-point shots and finished with seven points for Latta — missed a 14-footer as time was running out that could have won it for the Panthers.
Hayden Hoppe, who finished with nine points for Latta, hit two free throws with 6.7 seconds left in the second quarter that put Panthers ahead 23-21. Tyler Ireland drew a charge with 0.2 showing on the clock, and Brown said something a game official didn’t like and the Wilburton player was charged with a technical foul. Schlup hit the first of his two technical free throws to put Latta ahead 24-21 at halftime.
Gray hit a reverse layup after a nice pass from Hyatt Hoppe to open the third period and give the Panthers their biggest lead of the game at 26-21.
However, the Diggers finished the second quarter on an 8-2 run that put the visitors ahead 29-28 heading to the fourth period.
Grayson Mathis was the only other Wilburton player to reach double digits. He scored 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Brown added seven points and eight rebounds for the Diggers.
Latta eliminates Am-Po
Ethan Elliott scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help the Panthers push past Amber-Pocasset 42-35 in a Friday elimination at the Class 2A Regional Tournament.
Elliott went a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line, including a 4-of-4 effort in the final minute of the game to keep the visiting Panthers at bay.
Latta led just 17-16 after a nip-and-tuck first half and trailed 23-22 midway through the third period after a putback by Am. Po’s talented post player, Skylar Croskey. However, Elliott scored the final five points on a jumper and a conventional three-point play to put the hosts ahead 27-23 after three periods.
Hyatt Hoppe scored on a drive to open the fourth quarter and give Latta a six-point cushion.
After Am-Po got within 36-31 with 1:27 left on a basket by Hunter Hill, Hyatt Hoppe and Elliott hit four straight free throws to put the game out of reach.
Hyatt Hopper and Randis Gray — who hit his first five field goal attempts — both scored 11 points for the host Panthers.
Croskey finished with a game-high 22 points to lead Amber-Pocasset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.