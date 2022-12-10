Latta boys drop Comanche in overtime

LATTA — The Latta Panthers sank 5-of-5 free throws in overtime and turned back Comanche 56-53 in a first-round thriller Thursday at the 2022 Latta Panther Classic.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club improved to 4-3 heading into a Friday night matchup with Washington. Comanche fell into the loser’s bracket at 2-2.
Comanche took control of a Latta cold spell in the fourth quarter, outscoring the hosts 11-6 to knot the score at 42-42 to force overtime. The Panthers held a 14-11 edge in the extra session.
Cooper Coulson hit all three of his OT free throws and scored five points in the extra frame. He finished with 11 points overall.
Latta had trailed 21-20 at halftime but used a 16-9 run in the third period to grab a 36-29 lead heading to the fourth frame and set up the wild ending.
Overall, Latta hit 17-of-20 free throws compared to a 12-of-18 effort by Comanche.
“We were not very in sync tonight but found a way to win,” Bryant said. “One big positive is the 17-of-20 from the free-throw line. That was a big difference in the game, especially down the stretch.”
Sam Brown paced the LHS offense with 20 points but scored just four points after halftime. He connected with four 3-pointers.
Lane Priest was next with 16 points, including two triples.
Comanche got 12 points from Dillon Ellis and nine points from Colby Shannon.
