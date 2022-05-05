GUTHRIE — The Latta High School boys golf team just keeps getting better.
The Panthers won a Class 2A Regional championship Tuesday on the Augusta National golf course at the Cedar Valley Golf Club. The regional was originally scheduled to be played at the Rock Creek Golf Course in Sapulpa, but the storms that hit the area on Monday forced the event to be moved.
Coach Matt Bryant’s club fired off a season-best score of 302, easily outdistancing runner-up Tishomingo, which was 32 strokes behind at 334. Nowata was third at 339.
Spencer Bullen of Nowata shot a 71 to capture the individual regional championship. Teegan Lancaster of Latta was runner-up with a 73, while LHS teammates Parker Pogue and Rhett Gray followed with identical scores of 74. Kody Carrell of Haworth and Fisher Reed of Davenport were next with 75s.
Tristan Terpstra shot an 81 for Latta while Carter Doston followed at 83.
Now it’s on to the Class 2A State Tournament — scheduled for May 9-19 at the Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing — for the Panthers. Latta is scheduled to tee off at 9:11 a.m. Monday on tee No. 1.
Team Standings
1. LATTA 302
2. Tishomingo 334
3. Nowata 339
4. Pawnee 345
5. Prague 360
6. Rejoice Christian 366
Top 10 Individuals
1. Spencer Bullen (Nowata) 71
2. Teegan Lancaster (Latta) 73
3. Parker Pogue (Latta) 74
4. Rhett Gray (Latta) 74
5. Kody Carrell (Haworth) 75
6. Fisher Reed (Davenport) 75
7. Brice Wolff (Stroud) 76
8. Maddox Bullen (Nowata) 76
9. Gunner Gordon (Pawnee) 78
10. Hunter Estep (Tish) 79
Latta Individual Results
Teegan Lancaster 73
Parker Pogue 74
Rhett Gray 74
Tristan Terpstra 81
Carter Dotson 83
