OKLAHOMA CITY — The surprising Latta Panthers hung tough against No. 3 Cashion for just over a half of their first-round contest Thursday evening at the Class 2A State Tournament hosted by the Jim Norick Arena.
But the deep and talented Wildcats, led by senior star Landon Lagasse, finally took over in the third quarter on the way to a 50-28 win.
Cashion advanced to the semifinals with a 23-5 mark, while the Panthers’ magical playoff runs ended at 12-17.
“No matter when you lose the last game of the season, it hurts,” said Latta head coach Matt Bryants. “But if you have to lose, doing it in the Big House is the way to go. Cashion is a really talented team, one of the favorites to win it all. I thought our boys fought them all the way and gave everything they had. A coach can’t ask for more than that out of his players. We — coach White and I — are very proud of our season and our guys.”
Cashion tried to put the game out of reach early by going on runs of 7-0 and 12-4, but Latta would have none of it.
Junior Cooper Coulsen started an LHS surge when he hit a shot in the lane while being knocked to the floor. His free throw completed a three-point play.
Senior Justin Kiker scored on a putback with just under a minute to play in the opening quarter and trimmed the Wildcat lead to 12-9.
Lagasse hit a pair of 3-pointers for Cashion — sandwiched around a layup by Latta’s Lincoln Estes that followed a steal by Tyler Ireland — that put the Wildcats on top 21-13 at the break.
Latta was still within striking distance after a bucket by Cooper Hamilton with just under six minutes left in the third quarter that trimmed the LHS deficit to 23-15, but Lagasse stepped on the gas and scored eight points in a 13-2 run to end the frame and stretch the Cashion to 36-17.
The Wildcats outscored Latta 14-11 in the fourth period.
Lagasse finished with 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor. He sank 4-of-5 3-point baskets.
Jonah Jenkins hit 5-of-6 shots and also hit double figures with 11 points. Austin Frazier was next with eight points.
Nick Nabavi had three points and five rebounds for Cashion.
Ireland paced the LHS offense with eight points, while Coulson was next with seven points to go with three assists. Lane Priest hit a 3-pointer and scored five points for Latta and Cooper Hamilton followed with four points and a game-high seven rebounds.
Cashion finished 5-of-16 (31.3%) from 3-point territory and sank 9-of-14 free throws. Latta made just 2-of-14 (14.3%) 3-point attempts and finished 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.
Cashion’s pressure defense gave Latta fits at times, resulting in 16 LHS turnovers.
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Thursday, March 10
CLASS 2A STATE
At Jim Norick Arena
First Round
Cashion 50, Latta 28
CASHION 13 8 15 14 — 50
LATTA 9 4 4 11 — 28
CASHION: Landon Lagasse 6-9, 3-3, 19; Jonah Jenkins 5-6, 1-2, 11; Austin Frazier 3-7, 2-3, 8; Nick Nabavi 1-5, 1-2, 3; Vance Raney 1-4, 0-0, 3; Jackson Vandruff 1-1, 0-2, 2; Mason Manning 1-2, 0-0, 2; Bryce Burke 0-0, 2-2, 2. Totals: 18-35, 9-14, 50.
LATTA: Tyler Ireland 3-8, 1-2, 8; Cooper Coulson 3-5, 1-1, 7; Lane Priest 2-2, 0-0, 5; Cooper Hamilton 2-5, 0-0, 4; Lincoln Estes 1-4, 0-0, 2; Justin Kiker 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 12-34, 2-3, 28.
Turnovers: Cashion 7, Latta 16.
Steals: Cashion 13 (Raney 3); Latta 6 (Ireland 3).
Rebounds: Cashion 20 (Nabavi 5); Latta 21 (Hamilton 7).
3-point goals: Cashion 5-16 (Lagasse 4-5, Raney 1-4); Latta 2-14 (Priest 1-1, Ireland 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
