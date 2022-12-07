LATTA — The Latta Panthers raced to an early lead and made it stand up in a 52-32 win over Hartshorne Friday on Homecoming night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
The Panthers improved to 3-2 on the year with local rival Byng coming to town on Tuesday. Coach Matt Bryant’s club will then turn its attention to the 2022 Latta Panther Classic which runs Thursday through Saturday. Latta is scheduled to face Comanche at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Against the Miners, Latta sped to a 21-8 first-quarter lead and was still on top 25-12 after both teams managed just four points each in a slow-paced second period. The Panthers then used an 18-11 advantage in the third quarter to take control at 43-23.
Latta got a team-best 13 points from both Sam Brown and Cooper Coulson. Lane Priest also hit double figures with 10 points. Brown and Coulson both sank a pair of 3-pointers. Priest led Latta with nine rebounds and Coulson followed with eight boards.
Zack Hamilton led Hartshorne with a game-high 18 points. He sank 7-of-11 free throws. No other Miner scored more than six.
Hartshorne sank 11-of-17 free throws (64.7%) overall compared to a 5-of-6 showing by Latta.
No. 13 Stuart stings Tupelo
STUART — Class B No. 13 Stuart raced out to a big lead early and coasted past Tupelo 54-42 Friday night.
The Hornets improved to 5-1 on the year, while Tupelo sank to 3-5. The Tigers were scheduled to meet Allen Tuesday night in the first round of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Stratford.
Stuart led 16-8 after the first period and 28-14 by halftime. A 21-13 SHS run in the third period stretched the Hornet advantage to 49-27.
Junior Colton Bourland drained four 3-pointers and led Tupelo with 16 points. Dalton O’Dell also hit double figures with 10 points and Rodney Sutterfield followed with seven.
Dre’von Colbert led Stuart with 16 points and Conner Clayton was next with 12. Kobe Wilson and Keaton Crenshaw added 10 points apiece to the balanced SHS offense.
Tatum helps Allen gallop past Asher
ALLEN — Brayden Tatum exploded for a game-high 27 points in just under three quarters and led the Allen Mustangs to a 73-31 win over Asher at home Friday night.
Coach Greg Mills’ squad, ranked No. 11 in Class A, improved to 3-0 heading into the 2022 Pontotoc Conference Tournament in Stratford. Allen met Tupelo Tuesday night in a first-round matchup.
Against the Indians, Allen jumped out to leads of 19-6 and 47-16 and never looked back.
Fellow AHS playmaker Garrett Nix scored 16 points for the home team. Cayser Nickell knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and also reached double figures for the Mustangs with 11.
Allen hit a total of seven 3-point shots.
Senior Garrett Leba paced Asher with 12 points.
Asher sank 11-of-21 free throws compared to a 4-of-8 showing by the Mustangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.