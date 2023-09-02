LATTA — The Latta High School softball team rolled to a pair of District 2A-8 wins over Calera in a Thursday night home doubleheader.
Coach Jeremy Bates’ squad won the opener 15-0 before burying the Lady Bulldogs 12-2 in Game 2.
Latta improved to 21-2 overall and 4-0 in the district, while Calera slumped to 5-13 and 1-3. The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Dale Friday and are back at home Tuesday against Colbert.
Latta 15, Calera 0
Latta hurler Talise Parnell turned in a gem from the circle. She struck out five, walked none and allowed just one hit — a single by Taylynn Conder with one out in the top of the first inning — in five shutout frames. Parnell also led an eight-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. No other Latta player had more than one hit.
Sophomore Stacie Willaims hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer for the Lady Panthers to drive in the final two Latta runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning.
Jaycie Prine finished 1-for-2 with a double and a walk and Savannah Senkel went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Kymber Davis went 1-for-1 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored and Audrey Forshay ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Rylee Jones finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the hosts.
Latta 12, Calera 2
This time Latta piled up 16 total hits, led by Savannah Senkel who finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Kate Williams finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Talise Parnell went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ayzia Booth went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Audrey Forshay finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Rylee Jones went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, a walk and two runs scored for Latta and Laraby Jennings ended up 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Jayse Smith cracked a double, drove in a run and scored a run and Jaycie Prine ended up 1-for-2 with an RBI. Maygan Hill also knocked in a run for the hosts.
Jennings was the winning pitcher for Latta. She struck out six, walked one and allowed just one earned run in four innings of work. Hill tossed the fifth inning and struck out two of the three batters she faced.
Sulphur turns back Byng team
BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates had a tough time slowing down hard-hitting Sulphur in an 11-5 loss to the Lady Bulldogs Thursday at the Bobby Johnson Sports Complex.
Sulphur improved to 9-8 overall and 7-2 in District 4A-4 play, while Byng dropped to 6-11 and 3-6.
The Lady Pirates hosted Seminole on Friday and travels to Okemah on Tuesday.
Sulphur 11, Byng 5
After Sulphur scored five runs in the top of the second inning, Byng got within 5-4 with a three-run rally in the bottom of the third inning. That frame included an RBI double by Hannah Wort and a run-scoring hit by Chloe Gaines.
However, the Lady Bulldogs outscored Byng 6-1 the rest of the way.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz had a hot bat for the Lady Pirates. She led a seven-hit BHS offense by going 3-for-3 with a walk, a triple and two runs scored from the top of the Byng lineup. Havyn Miller also had a hit and drove in a run and Brayleigh Stephens ended up 1-for-3 with a walk.
Mykell Woods and Kinzi Adkison both finished with three hits apiece to lead a 15-hit Sulphur barrage. Wood finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Adkison went 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Codi Reid finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, a walk and two RBIs for Sulphur, while Jadelyn Scheer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Rylee Norman hit a double, drove in a run and scored twice for the visitors.
Kensley Rochelle was the winning pitcher for Sulphur. She tossed all seven innings and had five strikeouts and four walks while giving up just one earned run. The Lady Bulldogs were charged with five errors in the contest.
Ava Sliger closing in on milestone
TUPELO — Tupelo ace Ava Sliger dominated the circle from start to finish in the Lady Tigers’ 6-0 win over local foe Roff at home Thursday evening.
Tupelo, ranked No. 2 in Class B, improved to 15-1 on the year, while Roff fell to 6-13.
Sliger is closing in on a career milestone. In the complete-game outing against the RHS Lady Tigers, she struck out 11, walked none and scattered three hits. Sliger now has 798 career Ks and needs two more against Stonewall in a Tuesday home game to reach the 800 mark.
Meanwhile, Roff is back in action on Tuesday at Asher.
Tupelo 6, Roff 0
Sliger also had a good day at the plate. She slugged a two-run homer (her third one this fall) in the bottom of the fourth inning and finished 2-for-4 with a double. Maci Gaylor led a 10-hit THS offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Lainee Wafford finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Bailey Battles went 1-for-2 and drove in a run. Liz Sliger, Jaycee Stringer and Kayle Watson also had hits for Tupelo.
Emma Hardison had two of Roff’s three hits including a one-out double in the top of the fourth inning. Brianna Bess had the other RHS base hit.
Mallory Rogers pitched for the visitors. She struck out two and walked three in six innings.
Konawa glides by Vanoss in tourney
NEW LIMA — The Konawa Lady Tigers stormed back from a 5-1 deficit and rallied past local foe Vanoss 9-6 in a winner’s bracket game Thursday at the New Lima Tournament.
Konawa improved to 10-7 on the year, while Vanoss dropped to 8-10.
Both teams were back in action Friday at the tournament.
Konawa 9, Vanoss 6
Sophomore Laila Wroolie led an 11-hit Konawa offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored. Lydia Gee finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Lady Tigers and Malena Whitekiller went 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Racee Ortiz also had two hits and drove in two runs and Jayden Coats hit a double and scored a run for the KHS club.
Kenley Sandlin finished 2-for-3 and scored twice from the top of the Konawa batting order.
Coats was the winning pitcher for Konawa. She struck out seven, walked just one and allowed three earned runs in six innings of work.
Vanoss ended up with 10 total hits. Senior Eryn Khoury led the way, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Riley King also had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run and scored a run. Jaxie Newby finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Maggie Stone slapped a double and scored once for the Lady Wolves.
Vanoss junior Caidence Cross reportedly suffered a broken leg earlier in the day at New Lima and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
Lady Bulldogs waltz past Amber-Pocasset
STRATFORD — The Stratford Lady Bulldogs managed just four total hits against Amber-Pocasset during a District 2A-7 home game against the Lady Panthers Thursday night.
But coach Tony Prichard’s squad took advantage of 13 walks and six hit batters and stormed past the Lady Panthers 14-4.
Stratford improved to 16-2 overall and 3-1 in the district, while Amber-Pocasset dropped to 4-10 and 2-2. The Lady Bulldogs host Healdton on Tuesday in another key district matchup.
Stratford 14, Am-Po 4
The Lady Bulldogs ended the game by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Stratford’s four hits came from four different players. Trinity Bess finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored; Haylee Dickerson went 1-for-1 with an RBI; Kennedy Layton finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk; and Lenea Sandlin wound up 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Ryleigh Ardery finished 0-for-1 with four walks, two RBIs and two runs scored for Stratford.
Layton was the winning pitcher for Stratford. She struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.
There were eight total errors in the contest — five by the Lady Bulldogs and three by Am-Po.
