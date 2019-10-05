LATTA — Latta’s two sophomore ace pitchers have done it again.
Jade Sanders struck out 12 and walked one in a six-inning no-hitter Thursday in an 11-0 win over Quapaw in Class 2A Regional Tournament action at Swanson Field.
In a winner’s-bracket game, Latta pummeled Pawhuska 9-0 behind a dazzling pitching performance from Taryn Batterton, who struck out 13, walked one and allowed just one hit.
Latta reached the 30-win plateau (30-2) and needed one win Friday to punch a ticket to next week’s Class 2A State Tournament.
Game 1
Latta 11, Quapaw 0
Latta scored in every inning except the fifth in the six-inning affair. The Lady Panthers led 7-0 after three frames.
Sanders helped her own cause by finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Brylea Russell finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Latta’s leadoff hitter. Jaylee Willis also had two hits, cracked a double, drove in a run and scored twice.
Also included in Latta’s 14-hit attack were 2-for-3 outings by Abbi Atkinson and Batterton. Atkinson had two RBIs, a walk and a run scored, while Batterton scored a run for the hosts.
Hailey Baber finished 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and scored twice. Brooklyn Ryan and Cheyenne Adair each drove in runs for Latta.
Jenni Jennings was the losing pitcher for the Lady Wildcats (15-16). She struck out one and walked two in six innings.
Game 2
Latta 9, Pawhuska 0
Triniti Cotanny and Taryn Batterton drove in two runs each to help the Panthers cage the Lady Huskies.
While Batterton was keeping Pawhuska off the scoreboard, Latta scored four runs in the top of the second inning and then scored at least one run in each of the next four frames to pull away.
Batterton finished 2-for-4 with a double to go with her two RBIs, while Cotanny walked one and scored once.
Jaylee Willis went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Abbi Atkinson walked twice and scored three runs for the Lady Panthers. Brylea Russell finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored.
