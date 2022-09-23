LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team opened its playoff schedule in impressive fashion, breezing past Fletcher 13-0 in just three innings in a Class A District Tournament game Thursday at Panther Park.
The 14th-ranked Panthers improved to 13-13, while Fletcher fell to 3-17.
Results from Thursday’s late games at the Latta district were not available at press time. The tournament continues today with games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The Panthers had seven hits, all singles, in their two at-bats and also took advantage of eight walks and a hit batter by two Fletcher hurlers.
Latta’s Hunter Price finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Kaleb Goodwin went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Deakon Smith ended up 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored for the hosts.
Holden Lee finished 1-for-1 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, while Reese Littlefield had a hit and scored a run.
Sophomore Darien Miller tossed the first two innings for the Panthers and registered the mound win. He struck out three of the six batters he faced and didn’t surrender a walk or a hit. Zeagan Stewart tossed the final frame and allowed one hit while striking out two of the four batters he faced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.