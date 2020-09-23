BYNG — Latta used a seven-run outburst in the top of the fifth inning to pull away for an 11-0 win over the host Byng Lady Pirates Monday evening.
Latta improved to 26-4 on the year, while Byng dropped to 9-16.
Latta ace Taryn Batterton pitched five strong innings for the Lady Panthers in the victory. She struck out 10, walked none and allowed just two hits in the run-rule.
Jaylee Willis led a nine-hit Latta offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Batterton went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to help her own cause, while Jaycie Prine went 1-for-1 with a walk.
Jade Sanders cracked a double and drove in four runs for Latta, while Hailey Baber finished 1-for-1 with a walk and scored three runs. Laraby Jennings collected two RBIs and Brylea Russell scored two runs for the Lady Panthers.
Alexa Thompson and Karissa Shico had Byng’s hits.
Havyn Miller was the losing hurler for the hosts. She allowed four earned runs, walked three and recorded one strikeout in 3.0 innings.
Tupelo upsets No. 9 Pittsburg
TUPELO — Ava Sliger tossed a two-hit shutout and the Tupelo Lady Tigers edged Pittsburg 1-0 at home Monday evening.
The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 18 in Class B, improved to 12-7, while ninth-ranked Pittsburg dropped to 19-9.
Sliger struck out 12 and walked none in the complete-game masterpiece. Pittsburg hurler Khloe Haile pitched six solid innings She struck out six, walked one, scattered five hits and allowed the lone earned run.
The game was scoreless until Tupelo finally scratched for a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Shaylyn McCollum got Tupelo started with a one-out walk and Maci Gaylor followed with an infield single. Kylee Watson then came up with a clutch two-out, RBI single to center field that allowed McCollom to score the game’s only run.
The Lady Panthers got a double by Kaleigh Beall and a single from Tenaya Perkins.
Tupelo will host a Class B District Tournament on Thursday that will also include Wapanucka and Coleman. The one-day event is scheduled to begin at noon.
Errors costly in Roff loss
ROFF — The Roff Lady Tigers committed five errors and couldn’t get the offense going in a 9-2 home loss to Sulphur on Monday.
The Lady Tigers, No. 7 in Class B, fell to 17-8, while Sulphur improved to 20-6.
Sulphur pitcher Amera Garner struck out 12, walked seven and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort. Danlieigh Harris was strong from the circle in defeat for the Lady Tigers. She struck out 10, walked one and surrendered five earned runs in seven innings.
Shallen Mershon paced a 13-hit Sulphur offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Paisley Runyan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors, while Harley Beasley and Owen West both added two hits apiece. Codi Reid and Kinlee Duck both cracked doubles for the Lady Bulldogs.
Harris and Maddie Adair had Roff’s only hits.
Big fourth inning lifts Tushka past Vanoss
TUSHKA — Host Tushka scored six times in the bottom of the fourth inning and rallied past Vanoss for a 6-3 win Monday evening.
The Lady Wolves, No. 15 in Class A, dropped to 16-11, while No. 9 Tushka improved to 22-8.
Vanoss collected eight hits but Brinn Brassfield was the only VHS player with more than one. She finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Riley Reed and Eryn Khoury also drove in runs for the Lady Wolves.
Rebekah Ridgway and Mackenzie Huffman both had two hits apiece in a seven-hit Tushka offense. Ridgway had two RBI and scored a run, while Huffman drove in a run and scored once.
Huffman was the winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She struck out four, walked one and surrendered one earned run. Reed absorbed the loss for the locals. She struck out six, walked one and gave up just two earned runs in six innings.
Vanoss will host an all-local Class A District Tournament beginning Thursday. Stonewall will meet Allen at 3:30 p.m. with Vanoss meeting the Loser of Game 1 at 5:30 p.m. and playing the winner of Game 1 at 7:30 p.m.
