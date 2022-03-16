Latta bats on fire in season-opening victories

BROKEN BOW — The Latta High School slowpitch softball team came out swinging to open its 2022 season.
The Lady Panthers defeated Class 5A No. 9 Chandler 12-1 before clubbing Class 2A No. 3 Red Oak 15-8 Monday in a pair of games at the Broken Bow Festival.
Latta, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, starts off at 2-0.
Game 1
Latta 12, Chandler 1
Jade Sanders clubbed two home runs and finished 3-for-3 with a double, six RBIs and three runs scored to pace a 15-hit Latta barrage.
Taryn Batterton finished 2-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jaycie Prince went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.
Malory Glenn also had two hits for the Lady Panthers while Savannah Senkel and Jaylee Willis each knocked in two runs.
Game 2
Latta 15, Red Oak 8
Jade Sanders continued to swing a hot bat, finishing this contest 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored in a strong 23-hit LHS barrage.
Trinity Cotanny wrecked Red Oak by going 4-for-4 with two homers, five RBIs and three runs scored.
Latta leadoff hitter Jaylee Willis went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Taryn Batterton went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Savanna Senkel ended up 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, while Jaycee Presley finished 2-for-4, drove in a run and scored twice for Latta.
Laraby Jennings also had two hits for the locals.
Cady Ammons and Maycee Butcher both finished with three hits apiece in a 13-hit Red Oak offense. Ammons went 3-for-4 with a run scored, while Butcher went 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Kaylee Cannon finished 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored for the Lady Eagles, while Hayden White went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Lexi Ober also finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for Red Oak.
