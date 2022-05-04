LATTA — The eighth-ranked Latta High School baseball team made short work over Riverside in a Class 2A District Tournament last week at Panther Park.
The Panthers won the opener 15-0 before defeating the Braves 14-0 in Game 2.
Coach Dillon Atkinson’s team improved to 17-8 on the year, while Riverside was eliminated from the postseason at 3-19.
Latta will now host a Class 2A Regional Tournament beginning Thursday. The Panthers will battle Central Sallisaw at 11 a.m. Wilburton and Hartshorne will play a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. The two winners will square off at 4 p.m. and the losers will battle in a 6:30 p.m. elimination game.
Two games are scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. with an if-necessary contest set for 2 p.m.
Game 1
Latta 15, Riverside 0
Latta scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control early.
Jackson Presley finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored to pace the Panthers at the plate. Nik Schroeder went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Tucker Abney cracked a triple in a 1-for-2 outing that included a walk and two runs scored. Carson Abbott went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored, while Kale Williams finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Latta pitchers Landon Wolfe and Nik Schroeder combined for three perfect innings. Both hurlers recorded three strikeouts apiece.
Game 2
Latta 14, Riverside 0
The Panthers scored all 14 of their runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Tucker Abney led a seven-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Allen Willians finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, while Jackson Presley went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.
Nik Schroeder and Kale Williams had the other two Latta hits.
Allen Williams, Carson Abbott and Justin Kiker each pitched one inning for the Panthers. They combined for four strikeouts and one walk in three shutout innings.
The Braves helped the Panthers by committing four errors in each game.
