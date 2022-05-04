Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

