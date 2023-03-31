Latta baseball squad splits pair with Varnum, Dale

LATTA — The Latta High School baseball team began the week with a 6-2 road win over Varnum and an 11-2 home loss to Dale.
The busy week for the Panthers (4-7) — ranked No. 11 in Class 2A — continued with a home contest with Wilson Thursday night and a home date with Plainview at 4:30 p.m. today.
Latta 6, Varnum 2
The Panthers snapped a 2-2 tie with four runs in the top of the sixth inning to nab the victory. Latta got RBI singles by Reese Littlefield and Jackson Presley in the inning and Deakon Smith drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Zeagan Stewart knocked in the first run of the inning with an RBI groundout to second base.
Carson Abbott lead a six-hit LHS offense, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. Gavin Mullins cracked a double and drove in a run, while Littlefield finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Presley went 1-for-1 with two walks and a run scored.
Latta freshman Jonah Boyington turned in a strong effort on the mound. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed just two earned runs in 5.1 innings.
Dale 11, Latta 1
Both teams pushed across a run in the first inning but Latta was held scoreless over the final six frames.
Latta’s run came when Carson Abbott led off the first inning with a double and raced home on a groundout by Reese Little.
The Panthers finished with six hits, including a 3-for-3 effort from Deakon Smith.
Kash Van Brunt led a 12-hit Dale attack, going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Jack Rooker finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored for the Pirates, while Jake Green went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Easton Edmondson also had two hits for the visitors. Dayton Forsythe finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored and Casen Richardson went 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored.
Dale, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, improved to 4-2 on the year.
